Iris ter Schiphorst: HYPER-DUB

Werkkommentar von Iris ter Schiphorst

Ich bin eine re-aktive Komponistin, das heißt ich re-agiere auf das, was mich unmittelbar beschäftigt, mich umgibt oder mir widerfährt. Meine Kompositionen stellen daher zum Teil intertextuelle Bezüge zu anderen Arbeiten her, spinnen bereits existierende Klangwelten weiter oder kommentieren sie und führen virtuelle Dialoge.

Mich interessiert es ganz grundsätzlich, Verbindungen zu knüpfen: zu anderen Zeiten, zu anderen Werken, zu anderen Künstler:innen. Insofern findet mein Komponieren immer in bestimmten Kontexten statt – der oder das Andere, als DU, als Gegenüber ist immer präsent, sei es in unmittelbarer Performativität, sei es als Resonanzraum. Diese Form der Intertextualität kann man in gewisser Weise als Gegenkategorie zum Konzept der Autorschaft auffassen.

Auch in HYPER-DUB stehen Verbindungen und Bezüge im Vordergrund. So wäre diese Komposition ohne die überraschende Begegnung mit Dirk von Lowtzow, seinem wunderbaren Text, ohne die bereichernden Gespräche, ohne das Staunen über ähnliche Vorlieben, über Philosoph:innen oder Künstler:innen nicht entstanden.

Und ohne diese Begegnung wäre mir möglicherweise auch nicht in den Sinn gekommen, mit der Aufnahme eines uralten MS-20 Sounds zu arbeiten, der wie Kitt das ganze Stück zusammenhält, mikrotonal verfärbt, der aber auch eine Spur der Geschichtlichkeit einbringt. Ein kaputter Sound (in der Hauptsache ein etwas zu tiefes großes E, das sich zudem in sich merkwürdig moduliert), Resultat einer spontanen Lust am Experiment des legendären und leider viel zu früh verstorbenen Chrislo Haas (1956-2004, u. a. DAF, Liaisons Dangereuses) mit dem für die späten 1970er und 80er Jahre so prägenden Synthesizer MS-20. Diesen hatte Chrislo Haas durch ein defektes Space-Echo des Musikers und Soundexperten Thomas Stern (*1957, u. a. Crime and the City solution, Berliner Ring) geschickt, der glücklicherweise dieses Experiment "recorded" und mir Jahrzehnte später zur Weiterverarbeitung überlassen hat.

HYPER-DUB ist dreiteilig: Im ersten Teil schichte ich auf den Sound verschiedene Linien oder auch Melodiefragmente und lasse sie zum Teil magmaartig ineinander verschmelzen. Dadurch entsteht eine eigenartige Klanglichkeit, in der immer wieder Erkennbares aufblitzt, das aber gleichzeitig zu verrutschen scheint. Im zweiten Teil wird der Stimme und dem Text der Raum überlassen, während im dritten Teil das Hybrid-Instrument "Drumset" ins Zentrum rückt und dem Sound und Text eine ganz andere Bedeutung gibt.

Was hat mich an diesem kaputten, merkwürdigen Sound so sehr berührt, dass er nun als immer wiederkehrender Sample Eingang gefunden hat in HYPER-DUB?

Vielleicht, dass er mich an die Zeit Anfang der 80er Jahre in Berlin erinnert? An die widerständige und experimentelle Stimmung, die mich damals an dieser Stadt so fasziniert hat, dass ich von einem zum anderen Tag beschloss, dort hinzuziehen und mich in die experimentelle Rockmusik-Szene zu stürzen?

Vielleicht, dass ich ihn unwillkürlich mit meinem Lebensgefühl der damaligen Zeit verbunden habe, d. h. mit einer Zeit von gelebtem Widerstand (zur Erinnerung: Anfang der 80er Jahre wurden innerhalb weniger Monate im damaligen West-Berlin nahezu 160 Häuser besetzt und somit jahrelang verkommene und von den Besitzern und der Politik längst dem Verfall anheim gegebene Gebäude allmählich wieder "instand-besetzt". Dadurch wurde u. a. Kreuzberg 36 für eine neue Zukunft "gerettet", das sonst der Politik im Verbund mit Spekulanten zum Opfer gefallen wäre – in der Hoffnung auf lukrative Geschäfte und gewinnbringende Margen angesichts der damals geplanten Autobahn quer durch diesen Kiez).

Oder vor allem, dass er in mir die Frage evozierte (die mich seit einer ganzen Weile bereits umtreibt), was von diesem "gelebten" Widerstand, dem vermeintlichen Aufbruch seinerzeit (Frauenbewegung, Anti-Atombewegung, Klimabewegung, Hausbesetzungen, Neue Deutsche Welle vor ihrer Kommerzialisierung, etc.) in der Folge geblieben ist? Anders gefragt: Was von den "Zukünften", die damals imaginiert wurden, im Laufe der Zeit verloren ging bzw. sich im 21. Jahrhundert nicht verwirklicht hat? Und: Wann der Glaube an eine bessere und gerechtere Zukunft von der Erkenntnis verdrängt wurde, dass alles, wirklich alles, jede Bewegung, inklusive Widerstand, von den Auswüchsen des Kapitalismus "geschluckt" werden wird?

Dirk von Lowtzow

HYPER DUB

Das vorletzte Glas

Trinke ich wieder

In einem Zustand

absoluter Nüchternheit



Das vorletzte Glas

Dann kann ich gehen

Dann

Im Nachtbus

Zum Ostkreuz

(Hyper Dub



Dann

Mit den Vögeln

Über den Bunkerberg

Mit den Fledermäusen

Über die Siegessäule

(Hyper Dub)

Diese Nacht

Wird die Hölle sein

Doch morgen werde ich mich

Wie neugeboren

Fühlen

Auferstanden neben der Waschmaschine

(Schutzpatron der Totengräber)

Komm nach Hause, L.

English

I am a re-active composer, which means that I re-act to what immediately occupies me, surrounds me or happens to me. My compositions therefore partly make intertextual references to other works, spin already existing sound worlds further, or comment on them and conduct virtual dialogues.

I am fundamentally interested in establishing connections: to other times, to other works, to other artists. In this respect, my composing always takes place in certain contexts – the other, as YOU, as a counterpart, is always present, be it in direct performativity or as a resonance space. In a way, this form of intertextuality can be understood as a counter-category to the concept of authorship.

In HYPER-DUB, too, connections and references are in the foreground. Thus this composition would not have come into being without the surprising encounter with Dirk von Lowtzow and his wonderful text, without the enriching conversations, without the amazement about similar preferences, about philosophers or artists.

And without this encounter it might not have occurred to me to work with the recording of an ancient MS-20 sound, which holds the whole piece together like putty, which colors it microtonally, but which also brings in a trace of historicity. A broken sound (mainly a somewhat too-low E, which also modulates strangely in itself), the result of a spontaneous desire to experiment with the MS-20 synthesizer –so influential during the late 1970s and 80s – by the legendary Chrislo Haas (1956-2004, among others DAF, Liaisons Dangereuses), who unfortunately died much too early. Chrislo Haas had sent this through the defective space echo of musician and sound expert Thomas Stern (*1957, among others Crime and the City solution, Berliner Ring), who very fortunately recorded this experiment and gave it to me decades later, for further processing.

HYPER-DUB is in three parts. In the first part, I layer various lines or even melody fragments on top of the sound and let them partly merge into each other like magma. This creates a peculiar sonority in which recognizable things flash up again and again, but at the same time seem to be slipping. In the second part, the voice and the text are given the space, while in the third part the hybrid instrument "drumset" takes center stage and gives the sound and text a completely different meaning.

What struck me so much about this broken, strange sound that it has now found its way into HYPER-DUB as a recurring sample?

Maybe that it reminds me of the early 80s in Berlin? Of the resistant and experimental mood that fascinated me so much about this city back then, that I decided from one day to the next to move there and throw myself into the experimental rock music scene?

Perhaps that I involuntarily associated it with my attitude to life at the time, i. e. with a period of lived resistance (as a reminder: in the early 1980s, almost 160 houses were occupied within a few months in what was then West Berlin, thus gradually "reoccupying" buildings that had been in disrepair for years and had long since been left to decay by their owners and politicians. Thus, among other things, was Kreuzberg 36 "saved" for a new future – when it otherwise would have fallen victim to politics in conjunction with speculators, in the hope of lucrative business and profitable margins in view of a then-planned highway across this neighborhood).

Or above all, that it evoked in me the question (which has been bothering me for quite a while): what has remained of this "lived" resistance, the supposed awakening in those days (the women’s movement, anti-nuclear movement, climate movement, squats, Neue Deutsche Welle before its commercialization, etc.)? In other words: what of those "futures" – imagined at that time – which have been lost over time or have not materialized into the 21st century? And: at what point was the belief in a better and fairer future displaced by the realization that everything, really everything, every movement, including resistance, will be "swallowed" by the excesses of capitalism?

Dirk von Lowtzow

HYPER DUB

The penultimate glass

I drink again

In a state

of absolute sobriety

The penultimate glass

Then I can go

Then

On the night bus

To Ostkreuz

(Hyper Dub)

Then

With the birds

Over the Bunkerberg

With the bats

Over the Victory Column

(Hyper Dub)

This night

Will be hell

But tomorrow

Like a newborn

I'll feel

Risen next to the washing machine

(patron saint of gravediggers)

Come home, L.