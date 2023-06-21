Bernhard Lang: Cheap Opera #3 "May"

Werkkommentar von Bernhard Lang

Dieses Musiktheater basiert auf den Schriften, Zeichnungen und Konzepten von May Kooreman – Architektin und Schriftstellerin, die an Parkinson erkrankt ist.



In einer rhizomatischen Wanderung durch diese Texte versucht die Musik, den Auswirkungen und Nebenwirkungen der Parkinson-Krankheit auf den Geist eines kreativen Menschen nachzugehen. In Mays eigenen Worten:



"Wir sind alle Menschen, haben Beziehungen, durchleben Geburt, Krankheit und Tod. Warum ist mein Leben mit Parkinson so anders, was gibt es da zu erzählen? Sind meine Erfahrungen am Ende nicht universell? Fühlt sich nicht jeder Mensch manchmal einsam und verloren? Wir alle bringen unsere eigenen Ängste, Überzeugungen und Vorlieben ein. Es gibt nicht die eine Wahrheit über Parkinson, es ist meine Wahrnehmung neben der Ihren."



Das Libretto versucht einen neuen Weg der dokumentarischen Textualität, indem es die fiktive Erzählung durch die Erzählung des Realen ersetzt.



Die Musik wird von einem auf das Notwendige reduzierten Kernensemble interpretiert: Die Stimmen sollen sich dem Text widmen, sie wechseln zwischen Sprechen, Sprechgesang, Singen, Flüstern – immer klar verständlich.



Die Instrumentalbesetzung ist klein, auf das Wesentliche reduziert, ebenso wie die Sängerbesetzung: drei Stimmen, die sich durch diese Texte und ihre poetische, halluzinatorische und philosophische Wirkung hindurch schlängeln.



Parkinson wirft Fragen der Wahrnehmung, der Identität, des Todes und des Lebens auf, alles aus dem Blickwinkel eines Geistes, der selbst von dieser Krankheit betroffen ist.

This music theatre is based on the writings, drawings and concepts of May Kooreman – architect and writer, afflicted with Parkinson’s disease.



In a rhizomatic wandering through these texts the music tries to explore the effects and side-effects of Parkinson’s disease on the mind of a creative person. In May’s own words:



"We are all human beings, have relationships, live through birth, disease, death. Why is my life with PD so different, what is there to tell? Are my experiences not universal in the end? Does not everyone feel lonely and lost at times? We all bring in our own fears, convictions, tastes. There is not one truth about PD, it is my perception next to yours."



The libretto is trying at a new way of documentary textuality, substituting the fictional narration by the narration of the real.



The music is being represented by a core ensemble, reduced to the necessary: the voices should be dedicated to the text, changing between speaking, sprechgesang, singing, whispering, clearly understandable.



The instrumental line-up is sparse, reduced to the essentials, and so is the line-up of singers: three voices meandering through these texts and their poetic, hallucinatory and philosophic impact.



PD brings about questions of perception, identity, death and life, all seen from the point of view of a mind, which is afflicted by it itself.