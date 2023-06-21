Two or the Dragon: Dance Grooves For The Weary

Werkkommentar

Two or the Dragon ist ein Duo aus Beirut, das in ihren Sets unapologetisch und dekonstruktivistisch an arabische Musik herangeht und dabei durchaus die Tanzbarkeit im Blick hält. In Donaueschingen präsentieren sie ihre neuste Veröffentlichung Dance Grooves For The Weary.

English

Two or the Dragon is a duo from Beirut whose approach to Arabic music is unapologetic and deconstructivist, while still keeping danceability in mind. In Donaueschingen, they present their latest release Dance Grooves For The Weary.