Rebecca Saunders: That Time

Werkkommentar von Rebecca Saunders

"c: nicht ein Laut nur der alte Atem und die sich drehenden Blätter und dann plötzlich dieser Staub der ganze Ort plötzlich voller Staub wenn man die Augen öffnete vom Boden bis zur Decke nichts nur Staub und kein Laut nur wie hieß es doch es hieß gekommen und gegangen war das so etwas wie gekommen und gegangen gekommen und gegangen niemand kam und ging in kürzester Zeit gegangen in kürzester Zeit"

– Damals, Samuel Beckett

Geschrieben für das Trio Accanto mit meinem ganzen Dank

R

Auftragswerk von Radio France, Südwestrundfunk, Lucerne Festival und Milano Musica – Associazione per la musica contemporanea

Erstaufführung durch das Trio Accanto beim Festival Présences Paris im Februar 2020

Erstaufführung der überarbeiteten Fassung bei den Donaueschinger Musiktagen 2021

English

"c: not a sound only the old breath and the leaves turning and then suddenly this dust whole place suddenly full of dust when you opened your eyes from floor to ceiling nothing only dust and not a sound only what was it it said come and gone was that it something like that come and gone come and gone no one come and gone in no time gone in no time”

– That Time, Samuel Beckett

Written for Trio Accanto with all my thanks

R

Commissioned by Radio France, Südwestfunk, Lucerne Festival and Milano Musica

– Associazione per la musica contemporanea

First performance by Trio Accanto at Festival Présences Paris in February 2020

First performance of revised version Donaueschinger Musiktage 2021