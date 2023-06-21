Qin Yi: Silk

Werkkommentar von Qin Yi

Durch die Überschneidung und die Infiltration von musikalischer Formen entsteht ein Gefühl des Eintauchens und der Tiefgründigkeit von Zeit und Raum. Durch die Ungewissheit von Veränderungen, Kontrasten und Konflikten will das Werk die kulturelle Konvergenz und die symbiotische Beziehung zwischen verschiedenen Kulturen erkunden.

English

Trough the overlap and infiltration of musical forms, a sense of the immersion and profundity of time and space are created. Through the uncertainty of change, contrast and conflict, this work aims to explore cultural convergence and the symbiotic relationship between multiple cultures.