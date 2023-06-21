Muqata'a ةعطَاقمُ

Werkkommentar

Muqata'a entstammt der Underground-Hip Hop-Szene Palästinas. Heute produziert er hoch experimentelle Musik, mit multiplen Einflüssen von Noise bis Rap. Sie erzählt vom Sound Rammalahs und von der Möglichkeit, Musik als Widerstand und Zusammenkunft zugleich zu denken.

English

Muqata'a comes from the underground hip hop scene in Palestine. Today he produces highly experimental music with multiple influences from noise to rap. It tells of Rammalah's sound and the possibility of thinking of music as resistance and coming together at the same time.