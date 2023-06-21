Frédéric Acquaviva: ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics

Werkkommentar von Frédéric Acquaviva

Ich wollte schon lange eine groß angelegte Arbeit machen, die auf Arbeiten meines Freundes, des Dichters und Künstlers Joël Hubaut, basiert. Ich bat Joël, einige Worte zu performen, die auf Zeichnungen seiner Serie Epidemik Diary erscheinen. Die Aufnahmen fanden im Juli 2019 im Londoner Resident Studio statt. Die Titel von Joëls Bildtafeln werden von der amerikanischen Künstlerin Dorothy Iannone gesprochen, deren hypnotische Stimme ich einige Wochen zuvor in ihrem Berliner Studio aufnehmen konnte. Die Umsetzung der Partitur und Komposition von ANTIPODES fand im legendären EMS Studio in Stockholm statt und wurde im November 2019 in meinem eigenen Studio in London fertiggestellt. Das Stück basiert auf meiner zehn Jahre währenden Zusammenarbeit mit Loré Lixenberg, die mit meinem Projekt AATIE (2010-2011) begann. ANTIPODES nutzt das großartige Stimmspektrum der britischen Mezzosopranistin. Joël Hubaut kontrastiert ihre Parts mit seiner dunklen und kraftvollen Stimme.

Alle visuellen Arbeiten von Joël Hubaut befassen sich mit dem Begriff des Virus und dem Konzept der Epidemie. Die aktuelle Corona Krise war nicht ihr Anlass.

ANTIPODES besteht aus drei Teilen:

I. Hölle / II. Fegefeuer / III. Paradies

Jeder Teil ist wiederum in sechs Abschnitte unterteilt, analog zu den Zeichnungen, die den Ausgangspunkt des Werks bilden.

Anfangs dachte ich daran, viel einfacher zu komponieren als üblich, nach dem Motto "never repeat yourself ". Wenn es mir gelungen ist, etwas Neues zu schaffen, dann durch eine Komposition, die sowohl Einfachheit als auch Komplexität miteinander verbindet. Eine merkwürdige Komplexität, in der sich vermeintlich einfache Elemente wechselseitig verstärken und ANTIPODES zu einer Art Hölle einer göttlichen Komödie machen.

ANTIPODES existiert in unterschiedlichen Werkausgaben:

– als QR-Code-Plattenhülle ohne Platte

– als Serigraphie mit QR-Codes auf Leinwand (50 × 70cm)

– als Raumklangkonzert (Erstaufführungen: CMMAS, Mexico und Experimental Intermedia, New York)

– als radiofone Diffusion

Im April 2020 hatte ANTIPODES seine Premiere auf der Website studioconcreto.net. Das Stück lief als Loop über 24 Stunden.

English

I have long wanted to make a large-scale work based on work by my friend, the poet and artist Joël Hubaut. I asked Joël to perform some words that appear on drawings from his Epidemik Diary series. The recording took place in July 2019 at the Resident Studio in London. The titles of Joël's pictorial panels are spoken by American artist Dorothy Iannone, whose hypnotic voice I was able to record in her Berlin studio a few weeks earlier. The realization of the score and composition of ANTIPODES took place at the legendary EMS Studio in Stockholm and was completed in November 2019 in my own studio in London. The piece is based on my ten-year collaboration with Loré Lixenberg, which began with my project AATIE (2010-2011). ANTIPODES makes use of the magnificent vocal range of the British mezzo-soprano. Joël Hubaut contrasts her parts with his dark a nd powerful voice.

All of Joël Hubaut's visual works deal with the notion of virus and the concept of epidemic. The current Corona crisis was not their occasion.

ANTIPODES consists of three parts:

I. Hell / II. Purgatory / III. Paradise

Each part is in turn divided into six sections, analogous to the drawings that form the starting point of the work.

At the beginning I thought of composing much simpler than usual, following the motto "never repeat yourself ”. If I have succeeded in creating something new, it is through a composition that combines both simplicity and complexity. A strange complexity in which supposedly simple elements mutually reinforce each other, making ANTIPODES a kind of hell of a divine comedy.

ANTIPODES exists in different editions of works:

– as QR code record sleeve without record

– as serigraph with QR-codes on canvas (50x70cm)

– as a space-sound concert (first performances: CMMAS, Mexico and Experimental Intermedia, New York)

– as radiophonic diffusion

In April 2020 ANTIPODES had its premiere on the website studioconcreto.net. The piece ran as a loop for 24 hours.