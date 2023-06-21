Daniel Ott / Enrico Stolzenburg: DONAU / RAUSCHEN Transit & Echo

Werkkommentar von Daniel Ott und Enrico Stolzenburg

Von der Quelle bis zur Mündung bilden zehn europäische Länder die Heimat für einen Fluss, der immer schon mehr war als bloß ein außergewöhnlich schönes Stück Natur. Die Donau ist Geschichte und Gegenwart. Krieg und Frieden. Grenze und Verbindungsweg. An ihren Ufern traten Gesellschaftssysteme in Konkurrenz, und verfeindete Parteien fochten blutige Schlachten. Sie diente als Mythos für kulturelle Identitäten ebenso wie als Transport- und Handelsroute für wetteifernde Unternehmungen. Menschen zogen an ihr entlang, flussauf und flussab, um einen Ort zu finden, der ihnen zur Wohnstätte wurde.

Donau/Rauschen Transit & Echo ist eine Komposition für die und mit der Bevölkerung von Donaueschingen. Die Menschen, die hier wohnen, öffnen Fenster und Balkone, Arkaden, Türme, Erker und Plätze für die ortsansässigen Musikvereine und zahlreiche Mitwirkende von außerhalb, unter anderem aus der ungarischen Partnerstadt Vác.

Der Klang erstreckt sich zwischen der Quelle und dem Rathausplatz entlang der Karlstraße. Für das Publikum ist überall der beste Ort. Überall bringt das Stück das Rauschen der Donau in die Stadt. Wer möchte, kann sich hinsetzen und verweilen, oder aber schlendern, hin und her, sich entscheiden für Nähe oder Distanz. Hören können alle eine präzis abgestimmte Mischung aus den Klängen der vor Ort gespielten Instrumente und aus Zuspielungen, die entlang der zehn Donau-Länder aufgenommen sind. Die Tonspur aus den Lautsprechern – ein Hörstück aus Wasser, Landschaft, Industrie, menschlichen Lauten und heutigen Verkehrswegen sowie Tondokumenten aus Budapest 1956, Bratislava 1968, Novi Sad 1999 und Bulgarien 2016 – verwandelt den vertrauten Weg durch die Stadt in eine überraschende, akustische Reise. Indem sich die zugespielten und live erzeugten Klänge mit den tatsächlich vorhandenen mischen, ist die Karlstraße nicht nur Kulisse, sondern auch Mitspielerin.

Die Instrumentalgruppen – vornehmlich Blasinstrumente und Schlagzeug, aber auch Akkordeon und E-Gitarre – ergänzen und erweitern den Hörund Assoziationsraum, der für das Publikum gemeinsam und für jeden Einzelnen individuell entsteht. Im Finale verebbt der Klang entlang der Straße, und das Geschehen bündelt sich am Rathausplatz. Hier spielen alle miteinander, und es kommen noch einmal alle Elemente als Tutti zusammen: Instrumentalmusik, Tonaufnahmen, Stadt, Bevölkerung und alle Mitwirkenden.

Die Geschichte der Donau wurde oft besungen, erzählt, vertont. Wir lassen die Donau selbst sprechen und setzen die regionalen Musikvereine zu ihr ins Verhältnis – als Ergänzung, als Kontrast und als Angebot: Uns interessiert die verbindende und möglicherweise utopische Perspektive dieses europäischsten aller Flüsse, geografisch zwischen Schwarzwald und Schwarzem Meer, politisch von der Antike bis zur "Balkanroute". Die Donau, die grenzenlos fließt und die in ihrer Bewegung vermag, nationalstaatliche Grenzen aufzuheben.

English

From its source to its mouth, ten European countries are home to a river that has always been more than just an extraordinarily beautiful piece of nature. The Danube is history and the present. War and peace. Border and connecting route. On its banks, social systems competed and hostile parties fought bloody battles. It served as a myth for cultural identities as well as a transport and trade route for competitive ventures. People moved along it, upstream and downstream, to find a place to call home.

Donau/Rauschen Transit & Echo is a composition for and with the people of Donaueschingen. The people who live here open windows and balconies, arcades, towers, oriels and squares for the local music associations and numerous contributors from outside, among others from the Hungarian twin town Vác.

The sound extends between the source and the town hall square along Karlstraße. For the audience, everywhere is the best place. Everywhere the piece brings the sound of the Danube into the city. Those who wish can sit down and linger, or stroll, back and forth, choosing closeness or distance. All can hear a precisely tuned mixture of the sounds of the instruments played on site and of feeds recorded along the ten Danube countries. The soundtrack from the loudspeakers – a listening piece of water, landscape, industry, human sounds and today's traffic routes as well as sound documents from Budapest 1956, Bratislava 1968, Novi Sad 1999 and Bulgaria 2016 – transforms the familiar path through the city into a surprising, acoustic journey. By mixing the recorded and live sounds with the sounds that are actually present, Karlstraße is not only a backdrop, but also a player.

The instrumental groups – primarily wind instruments and percussion, but also accordion and electric guitar – complement and expand the listening and associative space that is created for the audience both collectively and for each person individually. In the finale, the sound ebbs away along the street, and the action comes together at Rathausplatz. Here everyone plays together, and once again all the elements come together as a tutti: instrumental music, sound recordings, the city, the population and all the contributors.

The history of the Danube has often been sung about, told, set to music. We let the Danube itself speak and place the regional music associations in relation to it – as a complement, as a contrast and as an offer: We are interested in the connecting and possibly utopian perspective of this most European of all rivers, geographically between the Black Forest and the Black Sea, politically from ancient times to the "Balkan route”. The Danube, which flows without borders and in its movement is able to dissolve national borders.