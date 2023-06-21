Chaya Czernowin: Unhistoric Acts

Werkkommentar

Das Stück Unhistoric Acts ist die mittlere Tafel des Triptychons VENA. VENA (Strom, Vene, Puls) besteht aus drei abendfüllenden Stücken, die zwischen den Jahren 2020 und 2023 entstehen. Die drei Teile sind: Memory Palace, Unhistoric Acts und Immaterial. Die Stücke sind unabhängig voneinander, jedes dauert einen ganzen Abend und kann für sich allein gespielt werden. Zusammen bilden sie jedoch auch ein großes Triptychon, das sich mit der Gegenwart aus drei verschiedenen Blickwinkeln auseinandersetzt.

Unhistoric Acts wurde für ein Streichquartett und ein 24-stimmiges Vokalensemble geschrieben. Es ist dem JACK Streichquartett, dem SWR Vokalensemble, Yuval Weinberg und dem Chor The Crossing mit ihrem Dirigenten Donald Nally in Philadelphia gewidmet.

"Denn das wachsende Gute in der Welt hängt zum Teil ab von unhistorischen Taten; und dass es um dich und mich nicht so schlimm steht, wie es könnte, das verdanken wir zur Hälfte den Menschen, die voll gläubigen Vertrauens ein Leben im Verborgenen geführt haben und nun in unbesuchten Gräbern ruhen."

– George Eliot, Middlemarch

Der Text besteht aus drei Arten von Material:

1. Kohelet (Ecclesiastes) Kapitel 3: "Alles hat eine bestimmte Zeit, und alles, was unter dem Himmel ist, hat seine Zeit; eine Zeit zum Leben und eine Zeit zum Sterben; eine Zeit zum Pflanzen und eine Zeit zum Ausreißen."

2. Worte im Zusammenhang mit dem Mord an George Floyd. Die Worte seiner Schwester Bridgett Floyd: "Er war nie ein Fremder." Und die Worte von Darnella Frazier, der 19-jährigen Frau, die das Video von George Floyd aufgenommen hat: "Ich bin aufgeblieben und habe mich wieder und wieder bei George Floyd entschuldigt, weil ich nicht mehr getan habe und nicht eingegriffen und sein Leben nicht gerettet habe."

3. Vom Chor erdachte und gesprochene Worte, die jeder Sänger aus seiner eigenen Welt mitbringt, gemäß einigen Hinweisen. Hauptsächlich geht es in diesen individuell gesprochenen Texten um die Pandemie.

Es ist ein Stück der Wut und der Trauer. Wut über die Ermordung von George Floyd und die damit verbundene historische Ungerechtigkeit und Trauer während einer Pandemie.

Die Komponistin möchte Amnon Wolman und Dorothea Hartmann danken, die maßgeblich an der Entstehung des Stückes beteiligt waren.

English

The piece Unhistoric Acts is the middle panel in the triptych VENA. VENA (current, vein, pulse) consists of three full evening pieces which are written between the years 2020 and 2023. The three parts are: Memory Palace, Unhistoric Acts, and Immaterial. The pieces are independent, each is a full evening long, and each can be played by itself. However together they also create a huge triptych, dealing with the present from three different points of view.

Unhistoric Acts is written for a string quartet and a 24 voices vocal ensemble. It is dedicated to JACK string quartet, SWR Vokalensemble, Yuval Weinberg and the choir The Crossing with its conductor Donald Nally in Philadelphia.

"For the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts and things which are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the member who lived faithfully a hidden life and the rest is in unvisited tombs.”

– George Eliot, Middlemarch

The text is composed of three types of materials:

1. From Kohelet (Ecclesiastes) chapter 3: "Everything has an appointed season, and there is a time for every matter under the sky; A time to live and a time to die; A time to plant and a time to uproot.”

2. Words taken from the context of the murder of George Floyd. His sister's words, Bridgett Floyd: "He was never a stranger”, and the words of Darnella Frazier, the 19 year old woman who took the video of George Floyd: "I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.”

3. Words thought of and spoken by the choir which every singer brings from their own world according to some indication. Mainly these individually spoken texts are about the pandemic.

This is a piece of rage and mourning. Rage about the murder of George Floyd and the historical injustice it brings to the fore, and mourning during a pandemic.

The composer would like to thank Amnon Wolman and Dorothea Hartmann who contributed meaningfully to the creation of the piece.