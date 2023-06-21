Yves Chauris Caroline Doutre

Yves Chauris, geboren 1980, studierte am Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris, wo ihm 2005 erste Preise in Komposition, Analyse und Orchestration zuerkannt wurden. Er erhielt zahlreiche Förderungen und Auszeichnungen, darunter das Jean-Walter-Zellidja-Stipendium der Académie française, den Preis der Fondation Francis et Mica Salabert (2005) sowie den Prix Pierre Cardin (2008). Sein Konzert für Klavier und Orchester ...solitude, récif, étoile… wurde 2003 von Jean-Frédéric Neuburger uraufgeführt und in der Folge vom Orchestre National d'Ile-de-France sowie vom BBC National Orchestra of Wales unter der Leitung von François-Xavier Roth gespielt. 2010 schrieb Chauris sein erstes Streichquartett, I hear bodies, für das Quatuor Diotima, 2012 folgte das zweite Quartett, Shakkei, für das Quatuor Tana. Un minimum de monde visible wurde 2014 durch das Ensemble intercontemporain im Amsterdamer Concertgebouw, in der Pariser Cité de la musique sowie in Bordeaux und Anvers aufgeführt. Von September 2008 bis Juli 2010 war Yves Chauris Mitglied der künstlerischen Abteilung der Casa de Velázquez in Madrid ; 2011 hielt er sich in der Villa Kujoyama in Kyoto auf. Zur Zeit arbeitet er an einem Auftragswerk der Carnegie Hall für Jean-Guihen Queyras und Alexander Melnikov.

Yves Chauris, born in 1980, studied at Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris, where he was awarded several prizes in composition, analysis, and orchestration. He later received numerous fellowships and awards, including the Jean-Walter-Zellidja Prix, Académie Française, the Prix de Fondation Francis et Mica Salabert (2005) and Prix Pierre Cardin (2008). His concerto for piano and orchestra ...solitude, récif, étoile… was premiered by Jean-Frédéric Neuburger and then performed by Orchestre National d'Ile-de-France and BBC National Orchestra of Wales under the direction of François-Xavier Roth. In 2010, Chauris composed his first string quartet, I hear bodies, for Quatuor Diotima, while in 2012 the second quartet followed, Shakkei for Quatuor Tana. Un minimum de monde visible was performed in 2014 by Ensemble intercontemporain im Amsterdamer Concertgebouw, at Pariser Cité de la musique and in Bordeaux and Anvers. From September 2008 to July 2010, Yves Chauris was a member of the artistic division of Casa de Velázquez in Madrid; in 2011 he was fellow at Villa Kujoyama in Kyoto. He is currently working on a commission for a work to be performed by Jean-Guihen Queyras and Alexander Melnikov at Carnegie Hall.