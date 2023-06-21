Thomas Schulz Veronika Kellndorfer

Thomas Schulz, geboren 1950 in Berlin. 1979 akustische Skulpturen aus Stahl-Draht,Glas, Kunst + Natur-Eis, die in architektonisch topologischen Gegebenheiten der Landschaft, des Raumes bespielbare Instrumente werden. Faced Mirror (1980) Installation einer Körpergeographie; via DFFB in 16 mm Film übertragen, ins Digital-Packeis. Raum-Körper-Resonanz-Unsummen mit Kassetten-Gerät + Mikrophon als Raumfahrzeug. Schwingende Tische als bespielbare Instrumente führen 1982 zur Aufführung der First Secret Service Permanent Congress Music bei der Biennale Paris, Musée d´Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, 1983 zu Galera ambulante, Performance im Wasserwerk Lyon. Elektronikfreie Bespielung des Getreidespeichers mittels Trinkbecher, Draht, Glas in Queens Embargo Warehouse Music (1985). Seit 1989 entsteht die monumentale Installation Skulptur Europa, eine akustisch-visuelle Recherche in und an den Baustellen des Eurotunnels in England und Frankreich und im Europäischen Parlament in Brüssel und Straßburg. 1992 Komposition für Pipelines als akustischer Bildträger zu The European sculpture / Not here but under the sea, NBK. Für die Donaueschinger Musiktage 2000 entstand die Mikrophonie Contract tendencies mit 16-Kanal-Schallbilder aus dem Mundraum Europa. Zusammenarbeit mit dem E-Studio ADK G. Rische und G. Morawietz bis 2013 für Listen to the views / Nucelar shoes mit Shin Nakagawa, Villa Kamogawa -Goethe Institut, Kyoto. 2015 Proto-Sonar zu den Stimmen des Materials. Wiederaufnahme der Produktion selbst erzeugter Klänge.

Thomas Schulz, born in Berlin in 1950. In 1979 acoustic sculptures made of steel wire, glass, artificial and natural ice that become playable instruments in architecturally topological features of the landscape. Faced Mirror (1980): installation of a bodily geography; transferred to 16 mm film via DFFB, to digital pack ice. Enormous amounts of space-body resonance with a cassette recorder + microphone as a spacecraft. Vibrating tables as playable instruments led to the performance of First Secret Service Permanent Congress at the 1982 Paris Biennale, Mußee d’Art Moderne de la ville de Paris, in 1983 to Galera ambulante, performance at the Lyon Waterworks. Non-electronic performance at a grain silo using drinking cups, wire and glass in Queen’s Embargo Warehouse Music (1985). Since 1989 he has been working on the monumental installation Skulptur Europa, a visual-acoustic research project inside and at the construction sites of the Eurotunnel in England and France, and in the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg. In 1992 composition for pipelines as acoustic image carriers: The European sculpture / Not here but under the sea, NBK. For the 2000 Donaueschingen Festival, Schulz created the microphony Contract Tendencies with 16-channel sound images from the oral space of Europe. Together with the E-Studio ADK G. Rische and G. Morawietz until 2013 for Listen to the views / Nuclear shoes with Shin Nakagawa, Villa Kamogawa-Goethe Institute, Kyoto. In 2015 proto-sonar for Stimmen des Materials. Resumed making self-produced sounds.