José Antonio Orts wurde 1955 in Meliana (Valencia) geboren. Er studierte zwischen 1974 und 1985 Komposition am Konservatorium in Valencia bei Amando Blanquer sowie von 1986 bis 1988 an der École Normale de Musique in Paris bei Yoshihisa Taïra. Darüber hinaus belegte er Kompositionskurse bei Luciano Berio und Iannis Xenakis, studierte elektroakustische Musik und arbeitete im CeMAMu (Centre des Mathématiques et Automatiques Musicales) in Paris und in der Groupe de Recherches Musicales von Radio France. Orts erhielt zahlreiche Stipendien und Preise, u.a. 1990 den Rom-Preis des spanischen Außenministeriums für den Aufenthalt an der Real Academia de España. Seine Arbeiten wurden von zahlreichen Veranstaltern sowohl auf dem Gebiet der Musik als auch der bildenden Kunst präsentiert: u.a. im Auditorio Nacional de Música, Museo Reina Sofia (Madrid), Palacio de Bellas Artes (Mexico City), Northwestern University Concert Hall (Chicago), Centre Georges Pompidou (Paris), Fondation Maeght (Saint Paul de Vence), Yokohama Portside Gallery (Yokohama, Japan), Instituto Cervantes (Brüssel), DAAD-Galerie (Berlin). Orts war Kompositionslehrer sowie Seminarleiter für musikalische Formenlehre und Komposition an den Konservatorien in Zaragoza, Badajoz und Valencia.

José Antonio Orts was born in 1955 in Meliana (Valencia). Between 1974 and 1985 he studied composition at the conservatory in Valencia with Amando Blanquer and between 1986 and 1988 with Yoshihisa Taïra at the École Normale de Musique in Paris. Moreover he attended composition courses with Luciano Berio and Iannis Xenakis, studied electracoustic music and worked at the CeMAMu (Centre des Mathématiques et Automatiques Musicales) in Paris and with the Groupe de Recherches Musicales at Radio France. Orts was awarded many prizes and fellowships, a.o. the Rome-Prize of the Spanish Ministery of Foreign Affairs (residency at the Real Academia de España). His works have been presented by many institutions, both in the musical and the fine arts sector: Auditorio Nacional de Música, Museo Reina Sofia (Madrid), Palacio de Bellas Artes (Mexiko City), Northwestern University Concert Hall (Chicago), Centre Georges Pompidou (Paris), Fondation Maeght (Saint Paul de Vence), Yokohama Portside Gallery (Yokohama, Japan), Instituto Cervantes (Brüssel), DAAD-Galerie (Berlin). Orts was visiting professor for composition and leader of a seminar on harmony, musical forms and composition at the conservatories of Zaragoza, Badajoz and Valencia.