Mario Verandi Edgardo Rudnitzky

Der in Berlin lebende argentinische Komponist und Klangkünstler Mario Verandi studierte Musik in Argentinien, Barcelona und an der University of Birmingham. Von 1992 bis 1999 lebte er in London, 2000 war Mario Verandi Gast des Berliner Künstlerprogramms des DAAD, 2003/2004 Gastdozent an der Freien Universität Berlin im Fachbereich Musikwissenschaft. Mario Verandis Œuvre umfasst elektroakustische Musik, Live-Performances, Klang- und Video-Installationen sowie Radiostücke und Musik für Tanz, Kurzfilme und Theater. Verandi war composer in residence in den Studios von La Muse en Circuit in Paris, im Césaré, centre national de création musicale in Reims, in den TU-Studios Berlin und am ZKM in Karlsruhe. Seine Arbeiten erhielten zahlreiche Preise und Auszeichnungen und wurden auf internationalen Festivals gespielt, u.a. bei Multiphonies GRM (Paris), MaerzMusik (Berlin), International Poetry Festival (Berlin), Inventionen (Berlin), Festival Musica (Strasbourg), State of the Nation (London) and Stockholm Electronic Music Festival.

Argentine composer and sound artist Mario Verandi studied music in Argentina, Barcelona, and at the University of Birmingham. From 1992 to 1999 he lived in London. In 2000 Mario Verandi was a guest of the DAAD’s Berlin Artist Program, and a guest lecturer in musicology at Freie Universität Berlin in 2003/2004. Mario Verandi’s oeuvre encompasses electroacoustic music, live performances, sound and video installations, and radio pieces and music for dance, short films, and theater. Verandi has been composer in residence at the studios La Muse en Circuit in Paris, Césaré, centre national de création musicale in Reims, Berlin’s TU-Studios, and at ZKM in Karlsruhe. His works have been awarded numerous prizes and have been performed at festivals around the world, including Multiphonies GRM (Paris), MaerzMusik (Berlin), International Poetry Festival (Berlin), Inventionen (Berlin), Festival Musica (Strasbourg), State of the Nation (London) and Stockholm Electronic Music Festival.

www.marioverandi.de