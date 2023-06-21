Stefan Prins, 1979 in Belgien geboren, studierte nach seinem Studienabschluss als Ingenieur Klavier und Komposition am Königlich-Flämischen Konservatorium in Antwerpen. Zugleich studierte er Musiktechnologie am Königlichen Konservatorium in Brüssel, Sonologie am Königlichen Konservatorium in Den Haag sowie Kulturphilosophie und Kulturtechnologie an der Universität Antwerpen. Seit 2011 absolviert er ein Promotionsstudium an der Harvard University bei Chaya Czernowin. Er wurde mit zahlreichen Preisen ausgezeichnet, darunter der ISCM Young Composer Award (2014), der Kranichsteiner Musikpreis für Komposition (2010) und der International Impuls Composition Award (2009). 2012 wählte ihn die Vereinigung belgischer Musikjournalisten zum Young Belgian Musician of the Year. Mit dem Nadar Ensemble verbindet Stefan Prins eine enge Zusammenarbeit als Komponist, Live-Elektroniker und künstlerischer Beirat. Gemeinsam mit Thomas Olbrechts und Joachim Devillé war Prins Mitbegründer des Improvisationstrios collectief reFLEXible. Seine Musik wurde von Ensembles wie dem Klangforum Wien, Nikel, Ictus, Ensemble Mosaik, Ensemble Dal Niente, ensemble recherche, Trio Accanto und dem Zwerm Electric Guitar Quartet bei folgenden Festivals aufgeführt: Donaueschinger Musiktage, Darmstädter Ferienkurse, Wittener Tage für neue Kammermusik, Eclat, Wien Modern, Lucerne Festival, musica viva, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival und Ultima Festival Oslo. Stefan Prins‘ Lieblingsfarbe ist blutrot.

www.stefanprins.be

After graduating as an engineer, Stefan Prins (born in Belgium 1979) began studying piano and composition full-time at the Royal Flemish Conservatory in Antwerp, Belgium, where he obtained his Masters degree in Composition. Concurrently, he studied “Technology in Music“ at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels,“Sonology“ at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague and “Philosophy of Culture” and “Philosophy of Technology” at the University of Antwerp. Since September 2011 he has divided his time between Europe and the USA, where he is pursuing a PhD in composition at Harvard University under the guidance of Chaya Czernowin. As a composer he has received several important awards in Belgium and abroad, such as the “ISCM Young Composers Award” (2014), “Kranichsteiner Musikpreis for Composition” (2010), a “Staubach Honorarium” (2009) and the “International Impuls Composition Award” (2009). In 2012 the Union of Belgian Music Journalists elected him "Young Belgian Musician of the Year". Stefan is closely involved with the Nadar Ensemble as a composer, live-electronics-specialist and member of the artistic board, and was, together with Thomas Olbrechts & Joachim Devillé, a co-founder of the long-standing trio for improvised music “collectief reFLEXible”. Performers of his music include Klangforum Wien, Nadar Ensemble, Nikel Ensemble, Ictus Ensemble, Ensemble Mosaik, Ensemble Dal Niente, Ensemble Recherche, Trio Accanto, Zwerm Electric Guitar Quartet, Champ d’Action, Defunensemble, Athelas Sinfonietta, Vertixe Sonora at festivals such as the Donaueschingen Festival, Darmstadt Summer Course, Witten New Chamber Music Days, Eclat, Wien Modern, Lucerne Festival, Musica Viva, Musica Strasbourg, Ars Musica, Tzlil Meudcan, Impuls Festival, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival & Ultima Festival. His preferred color is blood-red.