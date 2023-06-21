Komponist, Dirigent und Lehrer: der Ungar Peter Eötvös vereint diese drei Berufe in einer Laufbahn. 1944 in Transsilvanien geboren, gilt er als eine der einflussreichsten Persönlichkeiten der gegenwärtigen Musikszene – sowohl als international bekannter Dirigent wie auch als Komponist von Opern, Orchesterwerken und Solokonzerten. Eötvös legt großen Wert auf die Weitergabe seines Wissens und seiner Erfahrung. Er lehrte an den Musikhochschulen in Köln und Karlsruhe und gibt regelmäßig Meisterkurse und Seminare. 1991 gründete er zur Förderung junger Komponisten und Dirigenten das "International Eötvös Institute", 2004 die "Eötvös Contemporary Music Foundation" in Budapest. Darüber hinaus ist Peter Eötvös regelmäßig als Gastdirigent bei Orchestern und Opernhäusern weltweit tätig.

Composer, conductor and teacher: the Hungarian Peter Eötvös combines all three functions in one career. Born in Transylvania in 1944, he has long been considered one of the most influential personalities on the music scene as both an internationally recognized conductor and a composer of operas, orchestral works and concertos. Eötvös attaches great importance to passing on his knowledge and experience to others. He taught at the music colleges in Cologne and Karlsruhe and gives regular masterclasses and seminars. He established the "International Eötvös Institute" in 1991 and the "Eötvös Contemporary Music Foundation" in 2004 in Budapest for young composers and conductors. In addition, Peter Eötvös is regularly invited as guest conductor by orchestras and opera houses all over the world.