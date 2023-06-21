Das IRCAM (Institut de Recherche et Coordination Acoustique/Musique) zählt zu den weltweit größten unabhängigen Forschungsinstituten; es widmet sich zeitgenössischer Musikproduktion und wissenschaftlicher Forschung. Das Institut, das sich durch sein Zusammenwirken von künstlerischer Wahrnehmung mit wissenschaftlicher und technologischer Innovation als einzigartig ausweist, wird seit 2006 von Frank Madlener geleitet und vereint mehr als 160 Mitarbeiter. Die drei Hauptaktivitäten des IRCAM – künstlerische Produktion, Forschung und Bildung – werden in seiner Pariser Konzertsaison abgebildet; daneben in nationalen und internationalen Tourneen sowie in der 2012 ins Leben gerufenen Veranstaltung ManiFeste, die ein internationales Festival mit einer interdisziplinären Akademie verbindet. Seitdem es 1977 von Pierre Boulez gegründet wurde, ist das IRCAM eine eigenständige Abteilung des Centre Pompidou und steht unter der Schirmherrschaft des französischen Kulturministeriums.

The IRCAM (Institut de Recherche et Coordination Acoustique/Musique) is one of the world's largest public research centers dedicated to both musical expression and scientific research. As a unique location where artistic sensibilities collide with scientific and technological innovation, Frank Madlener has directed the institute since 2006, bringing together over 160 people. IRCAM's three principal activities – creation, research, transmission – are visible in its Parisian concert season, in productions throughout France and abroad, in a new rendezvous created in June 2012, ManiFeste, that combines an international festival with a multidisciplinary academy. Founded by Pierre Boulez in 1977, IRCAM is associated with the Centre Pompidou, under the tutelage of the French Ministry of Culture and Communication.