Matthias Pintscher versteht seine Rolle als Dirigent und Komponist vollständig komplementär. "Mein Denken als Dirigent ist geprägt von dem, was ich schreibe, und umgekehrt." Er leitet in seinem zweiten Jahr als musikalischer Direktor das Ensemble intercontemporain und in seinem fünften Jahr ist er Gastkünstler des BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Er ist ein profilierter Komponist und seine Werke werden regelmäßig von bedeutenden Künstlern, Dirigenten und Orchestern aufgeführt. Er leitet den musikalischen Part des Impuls Romantik Festivals in Frankfurt und war seit 2007 künstlerischer Direktor des Heidelberger Ateliers beim Heidelberger Frühling, das mittlerweile in die Heidelberger Festival Akademie Komposition überführt wurde. Pintscher wurde mit zahlreichen Preisen ausgezeichnet. Er ist Professor für Komposition an der Juilliard School of Music in New York. Matthias Pintscher dirigiert regelmäßig in Europa, den Vereinigten Staaten und ist seit 2013 Leiter des Ensemble intercontemporain, mit dem er Gastspiele in der ganzen Welt gibt. In der Saison 2014-15 wird Matthias Pintscher bei verschiedenen bedeutenden Orchestern debutieren, unter ihnen das Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, das National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, DC), das National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa) und das Sinfonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks. Matthias Pintscher lebt in Paris und New York.

Matthias Pintscher sees his dual roles of both conductor and composer as entirely complementary. "My thinking as a conductor is informed by what I write and vice versa of course." He is in his second year as the Music Director of the Ensemble intercontemporain, and his fifth year as Artist-in-Association with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. He is a prolific composer and his music is frequently performed by some of today's finest artists, conductors and orchestras. He curates the musical segment of the Impuls Romantik Festival in Frankfurt and has been artistic director of the Heidelberg Atelier of the Heidelberg Spring Festival since 2007, which is now transformed into the Heidelberg Young Composer's Academy. Pintscher has won many awards. He is a Professor of Composition at the Juilliard School of Music in New York. Matthias Pintscher conducts regularly throughout Europe, the United States and as Music Director of Ensemble Intercontemporain since 2013, performs with the ensemble across the world. In the 2014-15 season, Matthias Pintscher will make several significant debuts including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, DC), National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa), and Bayerische Rundfunk. Matthias Pintscher lives in New York and Paris.