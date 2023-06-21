2016 Donaueschinger Musiktage: Avant-garde goes pop

New Music meets pop / 18 world premieres from 14 to 16 October / First "Donaueschingen Lecture” / advance ticket sales have started



This year, the Donaueschinger Musiktage, the oldest German festival for New Music, comes into close contact with the world of popular music. Both German popular music, Schlager, and the mythical song of the sirens are given an avant-garde slant. The rush of intoxication itself is also a theme. The festival takes place from 14 to 16 October 2016. Advance ticket sales have started on 1 July.

Intersections of pop and the avant-garde

Anyone who listens to German popular music needn't be worried: In his new work "Die schönsten Schlager der 60er und 70er Jahre", Peter Ablinger focuses on the seductive concept of carefreeness in music. In Franck Bedrossian's orchestral work "Twist", the colours of easy listening are brought together with by electric guitar and electric piano. The intersections of pop and the avant-garde are also revealed in a concert by the experimental techno artist Curd Duca.

Seven world premieres with the SWR Symphonieorchester

Among the highlights of the weekend is the new string quartet cycle by Peter Eötvös. "The Sirens Cycle" is a setting by the Hungarian composer of the fatal beauty of the sirens's song. Other highlights in the programme include a new work for soprano and ensemble by Rebecca Saunders and a trombone concerto by Georg Friedrich Haas with Mike Svoboda as the soloist. The younger generation is also represented in Donaueschingen this year: The English composer Joanna Bailie is writing a work for the SWR vocal ensemble, and the young Swiss composer Martin Jaggi a work for the SWR Symphonieorchester. In its first appearance at the Donaueschinger Musiktage, the new SWR Symphonieorchester will premiere a total of seven works.

Sound installations in public spaces

Further guests in Donaueschingen this year include such renowned ensembles as the Arditti String Quartet, the ensemble recherche and the Klangforum Wien, plus the Paris studio IRCAM. With sound installations by Thomas Köner, Yutaka Makino and Johannes S. Sistermanns, the festival reaches out into the city's public spaces. The "Donaueschingen Lecture" will be presented for the first time: This year, the English philosopher and composer Roger Scruton takes a critical look at contemporary music.

Programme and tickets

The detailed programme of the Donaueschinger Musiktage is available online at www.SWR.de/donaueschingen. Tickets can be purchased at www.reservix.de or via the ticket hotline 01806 700 733. Donaueschingen's "Kultur, Tourismus und Marketing" office (tel: +49 (0)771 857 266) will also send the Musiktage programme on request. Advance registration is required for the installation of Yutaka Makino in the Alte Hofbibliothek. The 2016 Donaueschinger Musiktage is funded by the German Federal Cultural Foundation as part of its cultural institution of excellence programme. Other sponsors are the state of Baden-Württemberg, the city of Donaueschingen and Südwestrundfunk.

