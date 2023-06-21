Inspiriert durch Naturphänomene und die Abstraktion einfacher Geschichten komponiert Nathan Davis eine Musik, „die auf geschickte und poetische Weise mit Klangfarben und Sonorität umgeht“ (New York Times), indem er die akustischen Eigenarten der Instrumente und die intrikate Athletik beim Spielen hervorhebt. Die Elektronik wird auf organische Weise mit den Instrumenten eingesetzt, um subtile Klangkomplexitäten zu enthüllen, zu überhöhen und eine architektonische Klangwelt zu schaffen, durch die das Publikum beim Erleben des Stücks reist.

Sein Opernballett Hagoromo wurde im November 2015 vom International Contemporary Ensemble beim BAM Next Wave Festival gezeigt. Seine Musik erlebte Aufführungen in zahlreichen Konzertsälen und Festivals in den USA und Europa. Er erhielt Aufträge von: American Opera Projects, Yarn/Wire, La Jolla Symphony Chorus, Steven Schick, Claire Chase, Miller Theatre and the Ojai Festival. Davis war Stipendiat der Camargo Foundation in Cassis, Frankreich, gewann einen NY Innovative Theater Award für die Partitur zu Sylvia Milos Theaterstück The Other Mozart und wurde ausgezeichnet von Meet The Composer, Fromm Foundation Harvard, Copland Fund, Jerome Foundation, American Music Center, MATA sowie ASCAP. Davis studierte an der Yale University, der Rice University und dem Rotterdams Conservatorium und arbeitete acht Jahre am Dartmouth College.

English

Inspired by natural phenomena and the abstraction of simple stories, Nathan Davis ‘writes music that deals deftly and poetically with timbre and sonority’ (New York Times), elucidating the acoustics of instruments and the fragile athleticism of playing them. Electronics are used organically with instruments to reveal and exaggerate subtle complexities of sound, forming an architectural soundworld through which the audience travels in experiencing a piece.

His opera/ballet Hagoromo was premiered at the BAM Next Wave Festival in November 2015 with the International Contemporary Ensemble. He has been commissioned by American Opera Projects, Yarn/Wire, La Jolla Symphony Chorus, Steven Schick, Claire Chase, Miller Theatre and the Ojai Festival. Davis was a Fellow at the Camargo Foundation in Cassis, France, won an NY Innovative Theater Award for the score to Sylvia Milo’s play The Other Mozart, and received other awards from Meet The Composer, Fromm Foundation at Harvard, Copland Fund, Jerome Foundation, American Music Center, MATA, and ASCAP. Davis holds degrees from Yale University, Rice University, and the Rotterdam Conservatory, and he served on the faculty of Dartmouth College for eight years.