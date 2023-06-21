Geboren und aufgewachsen in Paris, lebt heute in Los Angeles. Seine Musik vermischt Elektronik mit akustischen Instrumenten zu oft „überraschenden und provokativen“ Ergebnissen (National Public Radio). Geleitet vom Wunsch, alle Arten von Klangquellen zu erforschen, hat er Alben, Orchesterwerke, Kammermusik, Film- und Ballettpartituren geschaffen. Zuletzt fanden Aufführungen seiner Musik in der San Francisco Symphony Soundbox Series, der Chicago Symphony Orchestra‘s MusicNOW Series, der Carnegie Hall, dem Hollywood Bowl, dem Barbican, dem Broad Museum, dem MASS MoCA, dem Holland Festival und dem MoMA statt. 2016 erschien sein zweites Album Holographic bei New Amsterdam Records. Als Auftragswerk des Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, dem Indianapolis Museum of Art, des Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra‘s Liquid Music Series und des Baryshnikov Arts Center wurde das Album als „aggressiv und großartig“ (NPR) bezeichnet, dank dem „meisterhaft behandelten“ (Pitchfork) elektroakustischen Mix. Kooperationen stehen im Zentrum seiner Tätigkeit. Da er zwischen den verschiedenen Genres keinen Unterschied macht, hat er die Zusammenarbeit sowohl mit Orchestern und Kammerensembles als auch mit visuellen und elektronischen Künstlern gesucht, darunter das American Symphony Orchestra, So Percussion, das Los Angeles Philharmonic, Julia Holter, Lucky Dragons, Laurel Halo, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, eighth blackbird, Son Lux und Bang on a Can All-Stars.

English

Born and raised in Paris, and currently living in Los Angeles, Daniel Wohl blends electronics with acoustic instrumentation in his music to often ‘surprising and provocative’ (NPR) effect. Driven by a desire to explore all types of sound sources, he has produced albums, orchestral and chamber works, film and ballet scores. Recently, performances of his music have been held at the San Francisco Symphony Soundbox series, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s MusicNOW series, Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Barbican, the Broad Museum, MASS MoCA, the Holland Festival, and MoMA. Earlier this year, Holographic, Wohl’s sophomore album was released on New Amsterdam Records. Commissioned by the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, and the Baryshnikov Arts Center, the album was deemed ‘aggressive and gorgeous’ (NPR) with an electroacoustic blend that was ‘expertly handled’ (Pitchfork). Collaborations are at the centre of his practice. Making no distinction between genres, he has sought to work with orchestras, chamber groups, visual and electronic artists, such as the American Symphony Orchestra, So Percussion, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Julia Holter, Lucky Dragons, Laurel Halo, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, eighth blackbird, Son Lux, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars.