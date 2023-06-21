Patricia Alessandrini

Ihre Werke beschäftigen sich mit Fragen der Darstellung, Interpretation, Wahrnehmung und Erinnerung und sind oft multimedial, theatral und kollaborativ. Sie studierte Komposition und elektronische Musik am Conservatorio G. B. Martini in Bologna, am Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Strasbourg und am IRCAM und erhielt zwei PhDs von der Princeton University bzw. vom Sonic Arts Research Centre (SARC). Ihre wichtigsten Kompositionslehrer waren Ivan Fedele, Paul Koonce, Tristan Murail und Thea Musgrave. Ihre Kompositionen und Installationen wurden auf diversen Festivals in Nord- und Südamerika, Asien, Australien und über 15 europäischen Ländern gezeigt. Sie tritt auch als Performerin und Improvisatorin mit Live-Elektronik auf. Sie war Composerin- residence beim soundSCAPE festival (2010) und beim International Contemporary Ensemble (2012). Sie gewann den 1. Preis bei der Sond’Arte Composition Competition for Chamber Music with Electronics (2009) und einen Förderpreis für Komposition bei den Darmstädter Ferienkursen 2012. 2015–16 wurden ihre Werke in vier Konzerten und Workshops unter der Schirmherrschaft der Sound Kitchen-Reihe des Ensemble intercontemporain in der Gaîté lyrique vorgestellt. Sie unterrichtete früher an der Accademia Musicale Pescarese und an der Bangor University und ist zur Zeit Dozentin für Klangkunst am Goldsmiths, University of London.

English

Her works engage with issues of representation, interpretation, perception, and memory, and are often multimedia, theatrical and collaborative. She studied composition and electronics at the Conservatorio G.B.Martini di Bologna, Conservatoire National de Région de Strasbourg, and IRCAM, and holds two PhDs, from Princeton University and the Sonic Arts Research Centre (SARC) respectively. Her principal composition teachers were Ivan Fedele, Paul Koonce, Tristan Murail, and Thea Musgrave. Her compositions and installations have been presented in festivals in the Americas, Asia, Australia, and over 15 European countries. She is also a performer and improvisor of live electronics. She was composer-in-residence at the 2010 soundSCAPE festival, and with the International Contemporary Ensemble in 2012. She was awarded first prize in the 2009 Sond’Arte Composition Competition for Chamber Music with Electronics, and a Förderpreis in Composition by the Darmstädter Ferienkurse in 2012. In 2015-6, her works were featured in four concerts and workshops under the auspices of the Sound Kitchen series of the Ensemble intercontemporain at the Gaité lyrique. She previously taught at the Accademia Musicale Pescarese and Bangor University, and is currently a Lecturer in Sonic Arts at Goldsmiths, University of London.