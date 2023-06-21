Martin Smolka Jaromir Typlt

Martin Smolka wurde 1959 geboren. Er studierte bei Marek Kopelent in Prag Komposition. Seit 1990 wurde seine Musik an vielen Orten in Europa, Nordamerika und Japan aufgeführt. Er arbeitete musikalisch mit Instrumentalklängen, die an vertraute Geräusche (Schiffs- und Zugsirenen, Maschinenlärm, Regen etc.) erinnern, diese Klangreminiszenen trugen dazu bei, das häufig nostalgische, zuweilen groteske Idiom seiner Musik zu schaffen. Später collagierte er seine „konkreten Klanglichkeiten“ mit elementaren musikalischen Gestalten wie Dreiklängen oder Streicherkantilenen, deformierte sie aber, teilweise durch Mikrotöne, teilweise durch Hoquetustechnik und andere Verfremdungen.

Ausgewählte Werke: Rain, a Window, Roofs, Chimneys, Pigeons and so…, and Railway-bridges, too (1992) für großes Ensemble, Walden, the Distiller of Celestial Dews für Chor, Text von H. D. Thoreau (2000), Solitudo (2003) für Ensemble, Semplice (2006) für Barockorchester und Neue-Musik-Ensemble, Rush Hour in Celestial Streets (2007) für großes Ensemble, Still Life with Tubas or Silence Hiding (2007) für zwei Tubas und Orchester, Poema de balcones (2008) für zwei Chöre, Psalmus 114 (2009) für Chor und Orches-ter, Blue Bells or Bell Blues (2010–11) für Orchester, Annunciation (2014) für Chor und Orchester, Quand le tympan de l'oreille porte le poids du monde (2015) für Orchester, List of Infinity (2012–16), Oper ohne Gesang.

English

(*1959) studied composition in Prague with Marek Kopelent. Since 1990 his music has been performed throughout Europe, as well as in North America and Japan. He has worked musically with instrumental sounds reminiscent of familiar noises (ship and train sirens, the rumble of machines, the sounds of rain and many others), and these sound reminiscences have contributed to defining the often nostalgic, sometimes grotesque idiom of his music. Later he collaged his ‘concrete sonoristics’ with elemental musical shapes such as triads or string cantilenas, but these were deformed, partly by microtones, partly by hocketing and other defamiliarizations.

Selected works: Rain, a Window, Roofs, Chimneys, Pigeons and so…, and Railwaybridges, too (1992) for large ensemble, Walden, the Distiller of Celestial Dews for choir, words by H. D. Thoreau (2000), Solitudo (2003) for ensemble, Semplice (2006) for baroque orchestra and new music ensemble, Rush Hour in Celestial Streets (2007) for large ensemble, Still Life with Tubas or Silence Hiding (2007) for two tubas and orchestra, Poema de balcones (2008) for two choirs, Psalmus 114 (2009) for choir and orchestra, Blue Bells or Bell Blues (2010–11) for orchestra, Annunciation (2014) for choir and orchestra, Quand le tympan de l'oreille porte le poids du monde (2015) for orchestra, List of Infinity (2012–16) opera without singing.