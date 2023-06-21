Come play with me für Soloelektronik und Orchester

Marco Stroppa



Die Uraufführung des neuen Orchesterstücks von Marco Stroppa, "Come Play With Me" für Orchester und Elektronik, musste leider abgesagt werden, da das Stück nicht rechtzeitig vollendet werden konnte. Stattdessen erklingt im Abschlusskonzert der diesjährigen Musiktage nun ein Werk von Elliott Carter.

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR, von Françoise und Jean Philippe Billarant und des Orchestre de Paris

Auf ein Eichhörnchen in Kyle-na-gno

Komm, spiel mit mir;

warum rennst du weg

durch den schwankenden Strauch,

als trüg ich ein Gewehr,

um dich totzuschießen?

Wo ich dir doch nur

dein Köpfchen kraulen wollte

und dich dann laufen ließe.

W.B. Yeats (1865–1939): The Wild Swans at Coole (1919)

NB: Kyle-na-gno ist einer der Wälder im Coole Park in Irland, den Yeats häufig besuchte.

Wie alle meine Konzerte wurde auch Come play with me durch ein Gedicht von William Butler Yeats inspiriert. In diesem schlichten und berührenden Text drückt der Dichter seine Überraschung über die Reaktion des Eichhörnchens aus, dem er sich freundlich nähern will. Da man in einigen Sprachen das Wort „play“ auch für Musik verwendet, mag diese erste Zeile auch als Aufforderung zum gemeinsamen Musizieren verstanden werden.

Anders aber als in meinen sonstigen Konzerten ist der Solist hier kein Musiker, sondern die Elektronik selber. Als ich an diesem Projekt zu arbeiten anfing, wollte ich herausfinden, ob elektronische Klänge die Rolle eines unsichtbaren Solisten übernehmen könnten, der sich auf ein Orchester bezieht und der das Publikum auffordert: „Come play with them!“

Ich verlieh diesen Klängen also eine besondere physische Präsenz und entwarf einen „Turm“ von sieben in unterschiedliche Richtungen gedrehten Lautsprechern, die dort platziert sind, wo gewöhnlich der Solist steht. Ich nenne diesen Turm ein „akustisches Totem“: Es handelt sich um eine komplexe Klangquelle, die es erlaubt, für jeden elektronischen Klang ein anderes Strahlungsmuster zu komponieren.

Die Struktur des Werks beruht vollständig auf elektronischen Klängen: Für die meisten verwende ich Modalys, einen am IRCAM entwickelten Synthesizer, der auf einer Technik namens „modale Synthese“ basiert. In Modalys entsteht ein Signal nicht dadurch, dass man Oszillatoren, Filter oder Hüllkurven miteinander verbindet. Einfache physische Objekte wie eine Saite, eine Röhre oder erfundene, 3D-hergestellte Festkörper werden vielmehr in ein schwingendes System hineinmontiert. Diese Objekte werden durch „Verbindungen“ (wie ein Rohrblatt, Lippenvibrato, einen Bogen oder einen Hammer) angeregt, und daraus entsteht Klang. Das Faszinierende an dieser Technik ist, dass imagin.re, schwingende Systeme (wie eine Röhre, die eine Saite anregt, oder ein Bogen, der über einen 3D-Festk.rper streicht) vorstellbar sind, dass aber die Klangresultate den Stempel eines physischen Systems behalten. Zusammen mit Carlo Laurenzi haben wir gewisse „Grenzbereiche“ erkundet, jene speziellen Zustände, wo das System zu schwingen beginnt, aber noch nicht völlig stabil ist und stattdessen bewegliche Klangstrukturen von einem großen strukturellen und expressiven Potenzial schafft.

Als Hommage an die Pioniere der elektronischen Musik werden von Zeit zu Zeit auch die „Second-Hand“-Klänge eines analogen Synthi 100 hörbar. Wie Yeats‘ Eichhörnchen rennen diese Klänge durch das „schwankende Totem“, obwohl ich nicht die Absicht habe, sie totzuschießen!!

English

To a Squirrel at Kyle-na-no

Come play with me;

Why should you run

Through the shaking tree

As though I’d a gun

To strike you dead?

When all I would do

Is to scratch your head

And let you go.

W. B. Yeats (1865–1939): The Wild Swans at Coole (1919)

NB: Kyle-na-no was one of the woods at Coole park in Ireland which Yeats frequented often.

Like all my concertos, Come play with me is inspired by a poem byWilliam Butler Yeats. In this simple and touching text, the poet expresses its surprise to a squirrel’s reaction to his kind intentions. Since in some languages ‘play’ is also used for music, the first line may be perceived as an invitation to play music together. Unlike the other concertos, the soloist is not a performer but the electronics itself. When I started to work on this project, I wanted to explore whether electronic sounds can assume the role of an invisible soloist, who relates to an orchestra and asks the audience to come and play with him / her!

I started by giving these sounds a special physical presence and designed a ‘tower’ of seven loudspeakers turned in different directions and placed where the soloist usually stays. I call this tower an ‘acoustic totem’: it is a complex sound source, which allows for the possibility to compose different radiation patterns for each electronic sound.

The structure of this work is entirely based on the nature of the electronic sounds: most of them use Modalys, a synthesizer developed at Ircam, that implements a technique called ‘modal synthesis’. In Modalys, a signal is not produced by connecting oscillators, filters or envelope generators. Simple physical objects, like a string, a tube or imaginary solids made in 3D, are instead assembled into a vibrating system. These objects are excited by ‘connections’ (like a reed, buzzing lips, a bow or a hammer) and the result is sound. The fascinating aspect of this technique is that imaginary vibrating systems can be conceived (like a tube exciting a string, or a bow acting on a 3D-solid), but the resulting sounds keep the imprint of a physical system. Together with Carlo Laurenzi we explored several ‘border conditions’, those special states where the system starts to vibrate but is not stable yet, and therefore yields mobile sound structures of great structural and expressive potential.

As homage to the pioneers of electronic music, some ‘vintage’ sounds of an analog Synthi100 were also used from time to time. Like Yeats’ squirrel, these sounds run through the ‘shaking totem’, although I have no intention of striking them dead!!