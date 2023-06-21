Der Komponist, Forscher und Lehrer Marco Stroppa (geboren 1959 in Verona) hat in Italien Musik studiert (Klavier, Chorleitung, Komposition und elektronische Musik) und seine Studien im Media Laboratory des MIT in Cambridge, USA fortgesetzt (Computerwissenschaft, kognitive Psychologie und künstliche Intelligenz). Pierre Boulez lud ihn 1982 ans IRCAM ein. Seine dauerhafte Verbindung mit dieser Institution war wesentlich für seine musikalische Entwicklung. Seine Hauptforschungsgebiete sind die kompositorische Kontrolle der Klangsynthese und das Studium der Interaktion mit Antescofo, entwickelt durch Arshia Cont. Stroppa, ein hoch angesehener Pädagoge, gründete den Kompositionskurs am Bartók Festival (Ungarn), bei dem er 13 Jahre unterrichte. Seit 1999 ist er Professor für Komposition an der Musikhochschule in Stuttgart.

Stroppas Werke, die häufig in Form thematischer Zyklen gestaltet sind, wurden durch unterschiedlichste Erfahrungen inspiriert: durch seine Lektüre poetischer und mythologischer Texte, sein vertieftes Engagement für ökologische und soziopolitische Anliegen, das Studium der Musikethnologie und seinen persönlichen Kontakt zu den Künstlern, für die er schreibt. Sein ausgeprägtes Interesse für Musik und Raum führten ihn oft dazu, die Platzierung der Instrumente auf der Bühne oder die Verteilung elektronischer Klänge zu überdenken, um so eine besondere Raumdramaturgie zu erreichen, die mit der Natur der Klänge verbunden ist. Für besondere Lautsprecherkonstellationen, die besondere Strahlungsmuster einer Klangquelle erlauben, erfand er den Begriff des „akustischen Totems“.

English

Composer, researcher and teacher, Marco Stroppa (Verona, 1959) studied music in Italy (piano, choral direction, composition and electronic music) and pursued further studies at the MIT’s Media Laboratory in Cambridge, USA (computer science, cognitive psychology and artificial intelligence). In 1982, Pierre Boulez invited him to join Ircam.

His uninterrupted association with this institution has been crucial for his musical growth. His main fields of research are the compositional control of sound synthesis and the study of interaction with Antescofo, developed by Arshia Cont. A highly respected educator, Stroppa founded the composition course at the Bartók Festival (Hungary), where he taught for 13 years. Since 1999 he has been professor of composition at the University of Music and the Performing Arts in Stuttgart.

Often assembled in the form of thematic cycles, his works draw inspiration from a wide range of experiences: his reading of poetic and mythological texts, a deep engagement in ecological and sociopolitical issues, the study of ethnomusicology and his personal contact with the performers for whom he writes. His keen interest in sound and space has often led him to rethinking the placement of the instruments on stage or the way electronic sounds are diffused, so as to achieve a particular spatial dramaturgy that is associated to the nature of the sounds. He invented the term “acoustic totem” to indicate special configurations of loudspeakers that allowed for the composition of the radiation patterns of a sound source.