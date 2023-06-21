Thomas Köner

(*1965 in Bochum) studierte an der Musikhochschule Dortmund und am CEM Studio Arnhem. In seiner Bewegung durch die Bereiche der audiovisuellen Künste, der Installation und der Musikproduktion wurde er vielfach in seiner künstlerischen Tätigkeit ausgezeichnet und erhielt Preise wie die Goldene Nica beim Prix Ars Electronica (Linz), den Transmediale Preis (Berlin), den Best Young Artist von ARCO (Madrid) und viele weitere. Seine Vertrautheit sowohl mit der visuellen als auch mit der Klangkunst führte zu zahlreichen Aufträgen für Stummfilmmusiken, so für das Auditorium du Musée du Louvre, das Musée d’Orsay, das Centre Pompidou und andere. Ebenso schuf er Installationen für unterschiedliche Situationen, etwa beim ISEA International Symposium on Electronic Art und im Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes Santiago de Chile. Seine Werke finden sich in den Sammlungen bedeutender Museen wie dem Musée national d’art moderne Centre Pompidou Paris, und dem Musée d’art contemporain in Montréal. Thomas Köners leidenschaftliche Beziehung zur Klangkunst wird auch reflektiert in seinen Arbeiten für den Rundfunk, (Deutschlandradio Kultur, WDR Studio Akustische Kunst, Radio France). Außerdem ist er als Live- Performer, Komponist und Produzent tätig.

English

(*1965 in Bochum) studied at Musikhochschule Dortmund and CEM Studio, Arnhem. He is working across the spheres of audiovisual arts, installation work and music production, and excelled in all the areas of his artistic activity, receiving awards such as Golden Nica Prix Ars Electronica (Linz), Transmediale Award (Berlin), Best Young Artist at ARCO (Madrid), and many more. His familiarity with both the visual and sonic arts resulted in numerous commissions to create music for silent films for the Auditorium du Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Centre Pompidou, and others. He has also created installations for diverse situations, for example ISEA International Symposium on Electronic Art and the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, Santiago de Chile. His works are featured in the collections of significant museums such at the Musée national d’art moderne, Centre Pompidou Paris or Musée d’art contemporain, Montréal. Thomas Köner is continuing his close relationship with sound art by creating radiophonic works for the national Radio in Germany and France (Deutschlandradio Kultur, WDR Studio Akustische Kunst, Radio France), while also working as a live performer, composer and producer.