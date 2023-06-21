Jan W. Morthenson

1940 in Schweden geboren, studierte an der Universität von Uppsala (hauptsächlich Ästhetik) und nahm Kompositionsunterricht bei Ingvar Lidholm, Heinz-Klaus Metzger und in Darmstadt. Er ist auch als konstruktivistischer Maler und Videokünstler (WDR 1969–71) tätig. 1966 schrieb er das Buch Nonfigurative Musik und experimentierte mehrere Jahre mit dem Konzept einer „Meta-Musik“.

English

Born 1940 in Sweden. Studied at the University of Uppsala (mainly aesthetics), as well as taking classes in composition with Ingvar Lidholm, Heinz-Klaus Metzger and in Darmstadt. Also active as a constructivist painter and video artist (WDR 1969–71). Wrote the book Nonfigurative Musik in 1966, and experimented for many years with the concept of ‘meta-music’.