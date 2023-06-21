James Dillon Dylan Collard

1950 in Glasgow geboren, gehört zu den international renommiertesten und meistaufgeführten Komponisten Großbritanniens. Er erhielt unter anderem den Kranichsteiner Musikpreis 1982 sowie das Japan Foundation Artist Scholarship. Außerdem gewann er vier Royal Philharmonic Society Awards und wurde kürzlich für sein Stabat Mater dolorosa mit dem BASCA British Composer Award ausgezeichnet. Er ist Ehrendoktor der Universität von Huddersfield and emeritierter Professor für Komposition der Universität von Minnesota.

Sein Werkkatalog umfasst Nine Rivers, eine dreieinhalb Stunden dauernde Werkreihe, die über mehr als zwei Jahrzehnte entstand, 2010 vom BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra erst-mals aufgeführt wurde und später in New York and beim Holland Festival 2013 unter großem Beifall erklang. Sie ist als Werkgruppe mit „inneren Symmetrien“ konzipiert und bezeichnend für Dillons Neigung, in großen Zyklen zu denken. Mitte der 1980er Jahre begann er das German Triptych, „eine Musik voller Figuren, intensiv leuchtend wie Sterne, auch wenn sie fast unendlich weit entfernt scheinen“ (Richard Toop).

English

Born in Glasgow in 1950, is one of the UK’s most internationally celebrated and performed composers. The recipient of a number of prizes and awards including the 1982 Kranichsteiner Musikpreis and the Japan Foundation Artist Scholarship, he has also won an unprecedented four Royal Philharmonic Society awards, and most recently was awarded a BASCA British Composer Award for Stabat Mater dolorosa. He has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Huddersfield and is Emeritus Professor in Composition, University of Minnesota.

Dillon’s catalogue of works includes his Nine Rivers, an enormous three-and-ahalf hour sequence of works composed over more than two decades, first performed by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in 2010 and subsequently heard in New York and at the 2013 Holland Festival to great acclaim. It was conceived as a collection of works with ‘internal symmetries’ and is indicative of Dillon’s tendency to think in terms of large-scale cycles. In the mid-1980s, Dillon began a German Triptych, which Richard Toop described as ‘a music full of figures which, like the stars, are intense, yet seem almost infinitely far away’.