Martin Jaggi

1978 in Basel geboren, spielt seit seinem siebten Lebensjahr Violoncello und erhielt seinen ersten Kompositionsunterricht von seinem Vater, dem Komponisten und Ägyptologen Rudolf Jaggi. Von 1995–96 studierte er bei Rudolf Kelterborn Komposition, von 1996–2000 Violoncello bei Reinhard Latzko sowie Komposition bei Detlev Müller-Siemens an der Hochschule für Musik Basel. Ein Anschlussstudium bei Walter Grimmer an der Hochschule Musik und Theater Zürich beendete er 2002 mit dem Konzertdiplom mit Auszeichnung. 2004–06 folgte ein Aufbaustudium für Komposition bei Manfred Stahnke an der Musikhochschule Hamburg.

Im Zentrum seiner Arbeit als Interpret steht für Jaggi die Tätigkeit im Ensemble Phoenix Basel. Von 2000–13 war er Cellist im Mondrian Ensemble, das er mitbegründet hatte. Zudem ist er Solocellist der Basel Sinfonietta.

Am Anfang von Jaggis kompositorischer Laufbahn stand die Aufführung des Sahara-Zyklus im Rahmen des Europäischen Musikmonats 2001 in Basel. Seither folgten zahlreiche Kompositionsaufträge. Seine Werke wurden in europäischen und asiatischen Ländern sowie in den USA, in Kanada, Mexiko, Argentinien und Südafrika aufgeführt und von verschiedenenverschiedenen Radiostationen aufgezeichnet. Seit 2016 unterrichtet er Interpretation Neuer Musik am Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music (National University of Singapore). Er lebt mit seiner Frau und zwei Kindern in Singapur, isst und reist gerne und pendelt regelmäßig zwischen Europa und Asien.

English

Born in Basel in 1978, has played the cello since the age of seven and received his first composition lessons from his father, the composer and Egyptologist Rudolf Jaggi. From 1995-1996 he studied composition with Rudolf Kelterborn and from 1996-2000 cello with Reinhard Latzko, as well as composition with Detlev Müller- Siemens, at the Basel Academy of Music. He continued his studies with Walter Grimmer at the Zurich Academy of Music and Theatre, gaining his concert diploma with distinction in 2002. From 2004–2006 he undertook postgraduate studies in composition with Manfred Stahnke at the Hamburg Academy of Music.

Jaggi views his work with Ensemble Phoenix Basel as the central focus of his work as a performer. From 2000–2013 he was the cellist in the Mondrian Ensemble, which he co-founded. He is also principal cellist in the Basel Sinfonietta.

Jaggi’s composing career began with the performance of the Sahara cycle during the 2001 European Music Month in Basel. Since then he has received numerous commissions. His works have been performed in European and Asian countries as well as the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina and South Africa, and have been recorded by various radio stations. Since 2016 he has taught interpretation of New Music at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music (National University of Singapore). He lives in Singapore with his wife and two children, enjoys food and travel, and regularly commutes between Europe and Asia.