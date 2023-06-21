Joanna Bailie wurde 1973 in London geboren, studierte Komposition bei Richard Barrett, elektronische Musik am Koninklijk Conservatorium in den Niederlanden und gewann 1999 ein Stipendium, um an der Columbia University zu studieren. Ihre Musik wurde von dem Ensemble Musikfabrik, L'Instant Donné, EXAUDI, ensemble mosaik, Nieuw Ensemble, Apartment House, der London Sinfonietta, dem BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra und dem Ives Ensemble aufgeführt und erklang bei Festivals wie der Biennale von Venedig, dem Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, Festival Reims Scenes d'Europe, Tuned City, den Darmstädter Ferienkursen, den Festivals Borealis und Ultima in Norwegen und dem Transit Festival in Belgien.

Ihre jüngsten Werke umfassen Kammermusik und Installationen und verwenden Fieldrecordings zusammen mit akustischen Instrumenten. Sie ist ebenso an der Interaktion zwischen dem Auditiven und dem Visuellen interessiert, etwa in ihren Stücken für Camera obscura wie der Installation The place you can see and hear und dem Musiktheater Analogue.

Zusammen mit dem Komponisten Matthew Shlomowitz ist sie Gründerin und künstlerische Leiterin des Plus-Minus Ensemble. Im Mai 2010 war sie Gastkuratorin beim SPOR Festival in Aarhus, und im September 2015 kuratierte und produzierte sie für BBC Radio 3 das Cut and Splice Festival. Sie unterrichtete Komposition an der City University London, der Royal Academy of Music in Aarhus und bei den 47. Darmstädter Ferienkursen. Zurzeit ist sie Gast des Berliner Künstlerprogramms des DAAD.

English

Joanna Bailie was born in London in 1973. She studied composition with Richard Barrett, electronic music at the Koninklijk Conservatorium in the Netherlands and in 1999 won a fellowship to study at Columbia University. Her music has been performed by groups such as Ensemble Musikfabrik, L'Instant Donné, EXAUDI, ensemble mosaik, the Nieuw Ensemble, Apartment House, the London Sinfonietta, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Ives Ensemble. She has been programmed at events such as the Venice Biennale, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, Festival Reims Scènes d’Europe, Tuned City, Darmstadt Summer Courses, the Borealis and Ultima festivals in Norway and the Transit festival in Belgium.

Her recent work includes chamber music and installations, and is characterized by the use of field recordings together with acoustic instruments. She is also interested in the interplay between audio and visual as evidenced by her works for camera obscura which include the installation The place you can see and hear and the music-theatre piece Analogue.

Together with composer Matthew Shlomowitz, Joanna is the founder and artistic director of Plus-Minus Ensemble. In May 2010 she was the guest curator at the SPOR Festival in Aarhus, Denmark, and in September 2015 she curated and produced the Cut and Splice Festival for BBC Radio 3. She has taught composition at City University London, The Royal Academy of Music in Aarhus and at the 47th edition of the Darmstadt Summer Course. She is currently guest of the DAAD Artists-in-Berlin programme.