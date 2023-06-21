Johannes S. Sistermanns

1955 in Köln geboren, studiert zwischen 1976–84 Klavier [Klaus Runze], Rhythmik [H. Leiser] und Komposition/Neues Musiktheater [M. Kagel]. 1979 studiert er in Vanarasi Nordindischen Gesang an der Benares Hindu University, 1989 wird er in Musikwissenschaft promoviert. 1991/92 lebt er in Paris [Begegnung mit Luc Ferrari], 1995/96 in New York [The Tao of Voice Methode S. Cheng], 2001 in Japan und Australien. 1997 bis 2010 ist er Vizepräsident der DEGEM, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Elektroakustische Musik. Sein Werk besteht aus installativer KlangPlastik, Hörstück sowie elektroakustischer Komposition für 2-8/ 43 [Klangdom ZKM Karlsruhe] bis hin zu 2704 Lautsprechern der Wellenfeldsynthese [TU Berlin], live Satelliten-/Internet- Klang-Performance, graphischer Notation und Instrumentalkomposition. 1997 erhält er u. a. den Karl-Sczuka-Förderpreis [SWR], Deutscher Klangkunst-Preis 2008 [WDR Köln, Skulpturenmuseum Marl], ist 2015 Preisträger im Prix PRESQUE RIEN [Luc Ferrari] Paris und erhält den 1. Preis im „Leibniz Harmonien“ Internationalen Kompositions-Wettbewerb Hannover 2016.

Sistermanns agiert aus einem Potentialraum. Nicht mehr die Grenzen der materiellen Beschaffenheit von Instrumenten oder Räumen sind für diesen Potentialraum konstitutiv, sondern die Informationskraft des individuellen Wahrnehmungsvermögens.

English

Born in Cologne in 1955, studied piano (Klaus Runze), rhythm (H. Leiser) and composition/new music theater (M. Kagel) between 1976 and 1984. He lived in Vanarasi in 1979 (studying North Indian singing at Banares Hindu University), obtained a PhD in musicology, lived in Paris from 1991-92 (where he met Luc Ferrari), in New York from 1995–96 (The Tao of Voice method with S. Cheng), in Japan in 2001, and in Australia. From 1997-2010 he was Vice-President of DEGEM (German Society for Electroacoustic Music). His work encompasses installative sound sculptures, audio plays and electroacoustic compositions for 2–8/43 loudspeakers (Sound Dome at ZKM, Karlsruhe) up to 2704 loudspeakers for wave field synthesis (TU Berlin), live satellite/Internet/ sound performance, graphic notation and instrumental compositions. Awards include the 1997 Karl Sczuka Advancement Award (SWR), 2008 German Sound Art Prize (WDR Cologne, Marl Sculpture Museum), 2015 Prix PRESQUE RIEN, Paris (Luc Ferrari) and first prize at the 2016 International Composition Competition “Leibniz Harmonien” 2016.

Sistermanns operates from a space of potential. Boundaries based on the material properties of instruments or spaces are no longer constitutive here, but rather the informational power of the individual perceptual capacity.