The Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation financially supports the Donaueschingen Festival 2004

Financial support promised until 2006

The Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation is supporting the Donaueschingen Music Festival in 2003 with a sum of 100,000 Euro. Over and above this the Foundation has promised to extend this support until 2006, which represents the maximum period of time that the Foundation is allowed to grant support according to its statutes. Thus the financial security of the oldest and most distinguished Festival of contemporary music is more or less guaranteed even after the support granted by the Cultural Foundation of German Bank expires. As planned, the Cultural Foundation of the German Bank will withdraw its support from the Donaueschingen Festival from 2004 onwards, after seven years of intensive financial involvement.



The Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation came into being in 1972. The aim of the Foundation is to encourage and financially support young composers, ensembles, institutions and editions at home and abroad, in particular those which have significantly advanced the cause of contemporary music and have done important pioneer work in this artistic field. Since 1972 the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize, which is regarded as one of the most significant distinctions in this field, has been awarded annually by the Foundation.



As the oldest Festival for music of the present day the Donaueschingen Festival, founded in 1921, has made an essential contribution to the development of new music. For over 50 years the Festival of world premieres has received intensive support from South-West German Radio and its predecessor. Among other contributions, SWR commissions all the new works for the Donaueschingen Festival and thus gives young composers an opportunity to present their works to an international and critical audience independent of sales figures and audience statistics.

