Cultural Foundation supports Donaueschingen Festival

Financial support promised until 2008



The German Federal Cultural Foundation will sponsor the Donaueschingen Festival from 2004 till 2008 with the sum of 210.000 Euro per year. This was announced by Hortense Völckers, artistic director of the Cultural Foundation, at a press conference on Wednesday, December 3rd 2003 in Berlin.

Völckers described the Donaueschingen Festival as "a ray of light in modern culture" in Germany. Commenting on the sponsorship, Bernhard Hermann, director of South-West German Radio, declared: "I am very glad and also proud that this decision makes clear that the Festival is one of the most important aspects of modern German culture. This is also an acknowledgement of the cultural involvement of South-West German Radio in general."

The German Federal Cultural Foundation

was founded in January 2002 as a nation-wide and internationally active institution of national eminence devoting itself above all to the challenges presented by art and culture in the 21st century. After the first two years in which the Foundation exclusively sponsored projects, the German Cultural Foundation has now established an "elite sponsorship scheme". In addition to the Donaueschingen Festival the Foundation now sponsors the documenta 12, the Berlin Biennial Festival, the Berlin Theatre Meeting, Ensemble Modern and the Transmediale Berlin.