19th - 21st October

Once again, unusual performance techniques and full houses will undoubtedly be hallmarks of this year's Donaueschinger Musiktage. The programme features 26 world premieres by artists from 11 countries.

There will be two concerts by Ensemble Modern, who will be presenting new works by Alex Buess, Arnulf Herrmann, Edgar Reitz/Johannes Kalitzke, James Saunders and Hans Thomalla. For our ensemble workshop we are pleased to welcome ensemble recherche, playing works by Francesco Filidei, Pär Frid, Michael Pelzel, Francois Sarhan and Simon Steen-Andersen.



The interpretative constant of the festival is found in the excellent orchestral concerts of the SWR Symphony Orchestra of Baden-Baden and Freiburg and the SWR Vocalensemble Stuttgart. Under the direction of Sylvain Cambreling and Rupert Huber, the ensembles will be premiering works by Mark André, Klaus Huber, Makiko Nishikaze, Helmut Oehring, Younghi Pagh-Paan, Enno Poppe and Hans Zender.



Sound art will be especially present this year, with projects from Stefan Fricke, Kristof Georgen, Marc Sabat/Lorenzo Pompa, Erwin Stache, Trimpin and Mario Verandi. The jazz sessions will bring together groups led by Bernhard Lang and Elliott Sharp.





Studentenworkshop

Auch in diesem Jahr wird es wieder einen Studentenworkshop für Studenten der europäischen Hochschulen und Universitäten geben. Dieser wird vom 17. bis 23. Oktober stattfinden.



Student workshop "The next Generation"

This year, following the great success of the student workshop in 2006, we are once again offering 200 workshop places for students under the title 'The Next Generation', now with an expanded range of activities.