Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung Sponsors Donaueschingen until 2010

The sponsorship will enable new projects such as interpretation comparisons.

The Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung will support the Donaueschinger Musiktage until 2010 with an annual sum of 120,000 Euro.



Michael Rossnagl, managing director of the foundation: 'Increasing the previous annual sponsorship of 100,000 Euro, which we have been contributing since 2004, the foundation, whose own financial resources have grown in the meantime, wishes to enable the Donaueschinger Musiktage to make longer-term plans and expand its programme in order to assist the development of further artistic innovations.'



SWR director Bernhard Hermann: 'I am very pleased about this decision, which is also a sign of recognition of our continued and serious efforts to gather support for contemporary music. Now in particular, in times of dwindling financial resources, we need strong partners to maintain our high standard of cultural commitment.'

New in 2008: interpretation comparisons

Armin Köhler, director of the SWR2 'New Music' department and artistic director of the Donaueschinger Musiktage, already has concrete plans for new features of the festival that will only be possible through this increased funding: 'The additional sponsorship will enable us to expand the content of the Donaueschinger Musiktage. Starting in 2008, we will be investing the money in a new project that has previously received less attention in our authors' festival: interpretation comparisons. So in 2008 we will invite the three most important New Music ensembles – Klangforum Wien, Ensemble Intercontemporain from Paris and Ensemble Modern from Frankfurt – to take part in an 'ensemblia' and appear on stage together. Each concert will feature premieres played first by one ensemble, then by the others. In the following years this form will be continued with other instrumental combinations as well as electronic studios. For 2007 we have planned an ensemble workshop with ensemble recherche and the Experimental Studio for Acoustic Art. Together with young authors, these two renowned Freiburg ensembles will develop compositions that meet the standard of interpretation the public has come to expect at the Donaueschinger Musiktage.'

Alongside the Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, the Federal Cultural Foundation will also be supporting the Donaueschinger Musiktage as part of their sponsorship programme. Further sponsors are the state of Baden-Württemberg, the city of Donaueschingen and the SWR, which bears the artistic responsibility for the most renowned festival for New Music world-wide and broadcasts all concerts on its culture station SWR2