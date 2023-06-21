Elliott Carter wurde am 11. Dezember 1908 in New York geboren. Bereits als Schüler hat er sich ernsthaft mit Musik beschäftigt und wurde in diesen Jahren von Charles Ives ermutigt. Mit Erkundungen von Temporelationen und Texturen, die seine Musik charakterisieren, gilt Carter als einer der wichtigsten Erneuerer der Musik des 20. Jahrhunderts. Werke wie die Variations for Orchestra, der Symphony of Three Orchestras und seine Konzerte und Streichquartette stellen hohe, gleichwohl lohnende Anforderungen. Für seinen visionären Beitrag zur Tradition des Streichquartetts wurde Carter 1960 sein erster Pulitzer Preis verliehen. Strawinsky nannte die Orchesterwerke, die folgten, das Double Concerto for harpsichord, piano and two chamber orchestras (1961) und das Piano Concerto (1967) "Meisterwerke". Elliott Carter hat die höchsten Auszeichnungen, die es für einen Komponist gibt, erhalten: Die Gold Medal for Music vom National Institute of Arts and Letters, die National Medal of Arts, die Mitgliedschaft in der American Academy of Arts and Letters und der American Academy of Arts and Sciences, und Ehrendiplome zahlreicher Universitäten. Er wurde von Aaron Copland als "einer der herausragenden, schöpferischen Künstler Amerikas in allen Gebieten" gefeiert. Carter erhielt zwei Pulitzer Preise sowie zahlreiche Aufträge von renommierten Organisationen. Er starb 2012 in New York.

English

Born in New York City on 11 December 1908, Elliott Carter began to be seriously interested in music in high school and was encouraged at that time by Charles Ives. With the explorations of tempo relationships and texture that characterize his music, Carter is recognized as one of the prime innovators of 20th-century music. The challenges of works such as the Variations for Orchestra, Symphony of Three Orchestras, and the concertos and string quartets are richly rewarding. In 1960, Carter was awarded his first Pulitzer Prize for his visionary contributions to the string quartet tradition. Stravinsky considered the orchestral works that soon followed, Double Concerto for harpsichord, piano, and two chamber orchestras (1961) and Piano Concerto (1967), to be "masterpieces". Elliott Carter has been the recipient of the highest honors a composer can receive: the Gold Medal for Music awarded by the National Institute of Arts and Letters, the National Medal of Arts, membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and honorary degrees from many universities. Hailed by Aaron Copland as "one of America's most distinguished creative artists in any field," Carter has received two Pulitzer Prizes and commissions from many prestigious organizations. He died in 2012 in New York.