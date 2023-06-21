Bernhard Lang SWR Astrid Karger

wurde 1957 in Linz geboren. Neben einem Philosophie- und Germanistikstudium an der Universität Graz (1976–1981) studierte er von 1975 bis 1983 Jazztheorie und Klavier. 1982–1988 folgten Harmonielehre- und Kompositionsstudien und Kontrapunktstudien an der Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Graz. Weiterführende Kompositionsstudien bei Gösta Neuwirth; Einführung in mikrotonale Kompositionstechniken durch Georg Friedrich Haas. Lang arbeitete mit diversen Jazzgruppen als Arrangeur und Pianist. Seit 1985 setzt er sich mit elektronischer Musik und computerunterstützter Komposition aus- einander. Von 1984 bis 1989 unterrichtete Bernhard Lang am Landeskonservatorium Graz, von 1990 bis 1999 an der Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Graz, seit 2003 ist er Professor ebenda. 2007/08 war er Composer in residence am Theater Basel, 2008/09 Capell-Compositeur der Sächsischen Staatskapelle Dresden.

Bernhard Lang was born in Linz in 1957. In addition to philosophy and German at the University of Graz (1976–1981), he studied jazz and piano from 1975 to 1983. This was followed from 1982 to 1988 by studies in harmony, composition and counterpoint at the Graz Academy of Music and Performing Arts. Further studies in composition with Gösta Neuwirth; introduction to microtonal compositional techniques with Georg Friedrich Haas. Lang has worked as an arranger and pianist with various jazz groups. Since 1985 he has engaged with electronic music and computer-assisted composition. From 1984 to 1989 he taught at Graz State Conservatory and from 1990 to 1999 at the Graz University of Music and Performing Arts, where he has been a professor since 2003. In 2007/8 he was composer in residence at the Basel Theatre, in 2008/9 Capell-Compositeur of the Dresden Staatskapelle.