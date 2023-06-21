Installationen

Marstall

Thomas Schulz

CONTRACT TENDENCIES

"We come to the votes now"

Permanente Klanginstallation (2000)

Anspannhalle

Mikrophonie Teil 1

WE COME TO THE VOTES NOW

Debatte und Abstimmung

Prolog der Störche

(Achtkanalige Komposition)

Videofilm Teil 1

ADEBAR ÜBERFLIEGT TROPHÄEN VON GROSSWILDJAGDEN

Marstallgang

AKUSTISCHE GEWEIHE

Reithalle

Mikrophonie Teil 2

WE COME TO THE VOTES NOW

Abstimmung und Aussprache

(Sechzehnkanalige Komposition)

Videofilm Teil 2

ABSTIMMUNG

Gesten des Hörens

Europaparlamente Brüssel/Straßburg

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des Südwestrundfunks

In Zusammenarbeit mit der Akademie der Künste Berlin - Studio für elektroakustische Musik

Mit freundlicher Unterstützung der Georg Neumann GmbH Berlin

Sendung in SWR2: 28. November 2000, 19.05 - 21.00

F.F. Bibliothek, Dachgeschoss

Stephan Froleyks

dichterlesen

Permanente Klanginstallation

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des Südwestrundfunks

Sendung in SWR2: 28. November 2000, 19.05 - 21 Uhr

F.F. Bibliothek, Kellergewölbe

Ron Kuivila

SPARKS ON PAPER

Permanente Klanginstallation (2000)

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des Südwestrundfunks

Sendung in SWR2: 28. November 2000, 19.05 - 21 Uhr

Donauhalle

Harald Kille

DER MENSCH IST EIN TIER, DAS FERN-SIEHT

Gemälde