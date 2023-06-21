Installationen

Marstall
Thomas Schulz
CONTRACT TENDENCIES
"We come to the votes now"
Permanente Klanginstallation (2000)
Anspannhalle
Mikrophonie Teil 1
WE COME TO THE VOTES NOW
Debatte und Abstimmung
Prolog der Störche
(Achtkanalige Komposition)
Videofilm Teil 1
ADEBAR ÜBERFLIEGT TROPHÄEN VON GROSSWILDJAGDEN
Marstallgang
AKUSTISCHE GEWEIHE
Reithalle
Mikrophonie Teil 2
WE COME TO THE VOTES NOW
Abstimmung und Aussprache
(Sechzehnkanalige Komposition)
Videofilm Teil 2
ABSTIMMUNG
Gesten des Hörens
Europaparlamente Brüssel/Straßburg
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des Südwestrundfunks
In Zusammenarbeit mit der Akademie der Künste Berlin - Studio für elektroakustische Musik
Mit freundlicher Unterstützung der Georg Neumann GmbH Berlin
Sendung in SWR2: 28. November 2000, 19.05 - 21.00
F.F. Bibliothek, Dachgeschoss
Stephan Froleyks
dichterlesen
Permanente Klanginstallation
Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des Südwestrundfunks
Sendung in SWR2: 28. November 2000, 19.05 - 21 Uhr
F.F. Bibliothek, Kellergewölbe
Ron Kuivila
SPARKS ON PAPER
Permanente Klanginstallation (2000)
Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des Südwestrundfunks
Sendung in SWR2: 28. November 2000, 19.05 - 21 Uhr
Donauhalle
Harald Kille
DER MENSCH IST EIN TIER, DAS FERN-SIEHT
Gemälde