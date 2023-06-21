James Saunders

ist ein Komponist offener Formen, mit denen er das Gruppenverhalten und Entscheidungsfindungen erforscht. Er studierte an der Universität von Huddersfield und am Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Als Kompositionsprofessor leitet er das Open Scores Lab an der Universität von Bath. Er tritt im Duo Parkinson Saunders auf und ist mit John Lely Co-Autor von Word Events: Perspectives on Verbal Notation.

Saunders is a composer who makes open form compositions that explore group behaviours and decision-making. He studied at the University of Huddersfield and RNCM. James runs the Open Scores Lab at Bath Spa University, where he is Professor of Music. He plays in the duo Parkinson Saunders, and is co-author with John Lely of Word Events: Perspectives on Verbal Notation.