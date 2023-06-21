wurde 1968 in New York geboren. Als transdisziplinär arbeitende Künstlerin und Komponistin hatte sie in den letzten Jahren Soloausstellungen in Häusern wie dem Museum of Modern Art, der Park Avenue Armory in New York und dem Whitney Museum in Montreal, Liverpool und der PERFORMA Biennale sowie Aufführungen bei Festivals wie dem Holland Festival, Wien Modern, Borealis und Ultima. 2017 wurde ihre Arbeit u. a. im Portikus Frankfurt, am Bard Center for Curatorial Studies und bei der documenta 14 präsentiert. Marina Rosenfeld ist Dozentin im Masterstudiengang Music/Sound am Bard College in Annandale/ New York.

Rosenfeld was born in New York in 1968 and has been based there since 1999. An artist and composer working across disciplines, she has had solo presentations in recent years by institutions including the Museum of Modern Art and the Park Avenue Armory in New York; the Whitney, Montreal, Liverpool and PERFORMA biennials; and the Holland, Wien Modern, Borealis and Ultima festivals, among many others. Projects in 2017 included solo exhibitions at Portikus and the Bard Center for Curatorial Studies and commissioned work for documenta 14. She is co-chair of Music/ Sound at Bard College’s MFA program.