George Crumb

wurde am 24. Oktober 1929 in Charleston, West Virginia, geboren. Sein Studium an der Universität Michigan, Ann Arbor, wo er bei Ross Lee Finney Komposition studierte, schloss er mit dem M.A. Diplom ab. Crumb hat zahlreiche Preise, Auszeichnungen und Kompositionsaufträge erhalten (Pulitzer- Preis 1968; Auszeichnung des International Rostrum of Composers [UNESCO] 1971; Fromm-, Guggenheim-, Koussevitzky- und Rockefeller-Stiftung) und ist Mitglied des National Institute of Arts & Letters. Von 1965 bis 1997 lehrte er an der University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Crumb was born on 24 October 1929 in Charleston, West Virginia. He studied composition with Ross Lee Finney at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, graduating with an MA. Crumb has received numerous prizes, awards and commissions (Pulitzer Prize in 1968; International Rostrum of Composers [UNESCO] in 1971; Fromm, Guggenheim, Koussevitzky and Rockefeller Foundations) and is a member of the National Institute of Arts & Letters. From 1965 to 1997 he taught at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.