Benedict Mason
felt | ebb | thus | brink | here | array | telling
visual : aural : acoustical : sculptural music (2001)
Nr 1 for harmonics and helmholtz resonators
Nr 2 for glass plastic and metal with air fire and water
Nr 3 for hard wood and high pitched echos
Nr 4 for marimbas doors brass and clay
Nr 5 for three spaces
Nr 6 for doppler waves
Nr 7 for longditudinal vibrations
Nr 8 for metal tubes with resonance holes
Nr 9 for glissandos quadrobows and copper
Nr 10 for tuning strings
Nr 11 for gongs drums and cane
Nr 12 for covered airways
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer ca. 80 Minuten
Ein Projekt des Ensemble Modern und der
Internationalen Ensemble Modern Akademie unter Mitwirkung der Jungen Deutschen Philharmonie
Benedict Mason, Komposition, Choreographie und Raumkonzept
Franck Ollu, Musikalische Leitung
Catherine Milliken, Regie
Thomas Schmölz, Projektkoordination und Sponsoring
Norbert Ommer, Technische Leitung
Stephan Buchberger, Produktionsleitung
Michael Schmidt, Stagemanagement
Mit Unterstützung der KulturStiftung der Deutschen Bank
von SHURE Distribution GmbH
Mit Unterstützung der BHF Bank-Stiftung
In Zusammenarbeit mit MaerzMusik | Berliner Festspiele
Benedict Masons besonderer Dank gilt den Instrumentenbauern:
Jeff Barbe, Arno Barthelmes, Romy Benton, Robert Hébrard,
Jean-Michel Philibert, Marie Picard, Michel Vogel und Atef Wihbeh.
Sendung:
Mittwoch, 3. November, 19.05 Uhr in SWR2 Abendkonzert
Sonntag, 5. Dezember, 23