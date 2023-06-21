Benedict Mason

felt | ebb | thus | brink | here | array | telling

visual : aural : acoustical : sculptural music (2001)

Nr 1 for harmonics and helmholtz resonators

Nr 2 for glass plastic and metal with air fire and water

Nr 3 for hard wood and high pitched echos

Nr 4 for marimbas doors brass and clay

Nr 5 for three spaces

Nr 6 for doppler waves

Nr 7 for longditudinal vibrations

Nr 8 for metal tubes with resonance holes

Nr 9 for glissandos quadrobows and copper

Nr 10 for tuning strings

Nr 11 for gongs drums and cane

Nr 12 for covered airways

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer ca. 80 Minuten

Ein Projekt des Ensemble Modern und der

Internationalen Ensemble Modern Akademie unter Mitwirkung der Jungen Deutschen Philharmonie

Benedict Mason, Komposition, Choreographie und Raumkonzept

Franck Ollu, Musikalische Leitung

Catherine Milliken, Regie

Thomas Schmölz, Projektkoordination und Sponsoring

Norbert Ommer, Technische Leitung

Stephan Buchberger, Produktionsleitung

Michael Schmidt, Stagemanagement

Mit Unterstützung der KulturStiftung der Deutschen Bank

von SHURE Distribution GmbH

Mit Unterstützung der BHF Bank-Stiftung

In Zusammenarbeit mit MaerzMusik | Berliner Festspiele

Benedict Masons besonderer Dank gilt den Instrumentenbauern:

Jeff Barbe, Arno Barthelmes, Romy Benton, Robert Hébrard,

Jean-Michel Philibert, Marie Picard, Michel Vogel und Atef Wihbeh.

Sendung:

Mittwoch, 3. November, 19.05 Uhr in SWR2 Abendkonzert



Sonntag, 5. Dezember, 23