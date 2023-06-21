1981 in Duisburg geboren. Sie studierte bei Beat Furrer, Pierluigi Billone, Mark Andre, Georges Aperghis, David Felder und Younghi Pagh-Paan. Sie war als International Research Scholar an der Universität von Buffalo/New York State für ein Jahr zu Gast. Dort unterrichtete sie 2016 als Dozentin beim June in Buffalo Festival. Hanna Eimermacher erhielt Aufenthaltsstipendien der Villa Massimo, Rom, Villa Concordia in Bamberg und den Berlin-Rheinsberger Kompositionspreis. Sie lebt und arbeitet in Berlin.

Eimermacher was born in Duisburg in 1981. She studied with Beat Furrer, Pierluigi Billone, Mark Andre, Georges Aperghis, David Felder and Younghi Pagh-Paan. She was an international research scholar for one year at the University of Buffalo/New York state, where she taught in 2016 as a faculty member at the June in Buffalo festival. Eimermacher has received fellowships for the Villa Massimo (Rome) and the Villa Concordia (Bamberg), as well as the Berlin-Rheinsberger Composition Prize. She lives and works in Berlin.