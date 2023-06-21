Alex Waterman

war Gründungsmitglied des Plus-Minus Ensemble. In New York tritt er mit Either/ Or und dem Argento Ensemble auf. Seine Installationen wurden am ICA London, der Serpentine Gallery London, Stonescape, Vilma Gold, in der Tanya Bonakdar Galerie New York, The Kitchen, dem Bonnefantenmuseum Maastrich/Niederlanden und dem Whitney Museum New York gezeigt. Er hat fünf Bücher über Notation und Poetik mit dem britischen Typographen Will Holder verfasst und war einer der Künstler der Whitney Biennale 2014, wo er drei Opern von Robert Ashley produzierte. Er ist derzeit Gastprofessor an der Wesleyan University.

Waterman was a founding member of the Plus-Minus Ensemble. In New York he performs with Either/Or and Argento Ensemble. His installation works have been exhibited at the ICA London, Serpentine Gallery London, Stonescape, Vilma Gold, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery New York, The Kitchen, the Bonnefantenmuseum Maastrich/ Netherlands and the Whitney Museum New York. He has produced five books on notation and poetics with British typographer Will Holder and was an artist in the 2014 Whitney Biennial where he produced and directed three operas by Robert Ashley. He is currently Visiting Assistant Professor of Music at Wesleyan University.