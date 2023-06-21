Barbara Kinga Majewska

Künstlerin und Musikerin, lebt und arbeitet in Warschau. Sie studierte an verschiedenen Musikakademien und Universitäten und führte zahlreiche Kompositionen zum ersten und zum letzten Mal auf. Sie zieht das tägliche Brot des Singens dem Stimmzirkus vor. Autorin von Critical Vocal Guide to Ways of Realization of Nonstandard Music Notation in Contemporary Music und des Manifests New Cantability in Contemporary Music.

Artist, musician based in Warsaw. Undergraduate, graduate and post graduate of Music Academies and Universities of Music. Performed many compositions for the first time and their last. Prefers daily bread of singing to circuses of voice. Author of Critical Vocal Guide to Ways of Realization of Nonstandard Music Notation in Contemporary Music and manifesto New Cantability in Contemporary Music.