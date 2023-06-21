geboren 1962 in Halle an der Saale. Er promovierte in Vergleichender Literatur und Sprachwissenschaft an der Karl-Marx- Universität Leipzig zum Thema „Geste zwischen Expression und Kalkül. Zur Poetik der Wiener Gruppe“ (1992). Seit Anfang der 1990er Jahre ist er im internationalen Ausstellungs-Kontext präsent und wurde 1997 auf die documenta X eingeladen. Er entwickelt vielfältige interdisziplinäre Projekte, die die elementaren Erfahrungen von Raum, Zeit und Körperlichkeit thematisieren. Seit 2011 ist er als Professor für Bildhauerei und Grundlagen des dreidimensionalen Gestaltens an der Akademie der Bildenden Künste München tätig. Seine Arbeiten wurden u. a. mit dem Kunstpreis der Stadt Wolfsburg (2002) sowie Stipendien der Villa Aurora in Los Angeles (2008), des IASPIS (Stockholm, 2000), des PS1 (New York, 1998), der Villa Massimo (1997/98) oder dem Stipendium der Studienstiftung des Deutschen Volkes am Studienzentrum für Kunst und Wissenschaft in Venedig (1993) ausgezeichnet. Gegenwärtig lebt und arbeitet Olaf Nicolai in Berlin.

Born in Halle in 1962. He obtained a PhD in Comparative Literature and Linguistics at the Karl Marx University, Leipzig, with the thesis ‘Gesture Between Calculation and Expression. The Vienna Group’s Poetry’ (1992). He has been active on the international exhibition scene since the early 1990s, and was invited to documenta X in 1997. He develops a wide range of interdisciplinary projects that thematize the elemental experiences of space, time and physicality. Since 2011 he has been Professor of Sculpture and the Foundations of Three-Dimensional Design at the Munich Academy of Visual Arts. His work has been honoured with various awards including the Wolfsburg Art Prize (2002), fellowships at the Villa Aurora in Los Angeles (2008), IASPIS (Stockholm, 2000), PS1 (New York, 1998), the Villa Massimo (1997/98) or the Fellowship of the German National Academic Foundation at the Academic Centre for Art and Science in Venice (1993). Nicolai currently lives and works in Berlin.