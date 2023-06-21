Márton Illés

wurde in Budapest geboren. Nach der musikalischen Grundausbildung in Györ, Ungarn, studierte er an der Musik-Akademie Basel Komposition (Detlev Müller-Siemens) und Klavier (László Gyimesi), anschließend an der Musikhochschule Karlsruhe Komposition (Wolfgang Rihm) und Musiktheorie (Michael Reudenbach). Sein bisheriges Schaffen umfasst Kompositionen für Soloinstrumente, Kammermusik, Streichquartette, Vokalwerke, Ensemblekompositionen, elektroakustische Kompositionen, Werke für Musiktheater, Streichorchester und großes Orchester. Seine Kompositionen werden regelmäßig bei internationalen Festivals und in Konzertsälen aufgeführt. Von 2011 bis 2013 unterrichtete er Komposition an der Musikhochschule Würzburg und seit 2005 Musiktheorie an der Musikhochschule Karlsruhe. Illés erhielt zahlreiche Preise und Auszeichnungen, darunter den Christoph und Stephan Kaske-Preis, den Förderpreis der Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, den Schneider-Schott-Musikpreis, den Paul Hindemith-Preis, das Stipendium der Deutschen Akademie Villa Massimo in Rom, der Villa Concordia Bamberg (2011) und der in New York beheimateten Civitella Ranieri Stiftung in Umbrien.

Born in Budapest, Illés received his early musical training in Györ, Hungary. He attended the Basle Academy of Music, where he studied with Detlev Müller-Siemens (composition) and László Gyimesi (piano). This was followed by studies in Karlsruhe with Wolfgang Rihm (composition) and Michael Reudenbach (theory). His catalogue of works includes pieces for solo instruments, chamber music, string quartets, vocal works, ensemble compositions, electronic music, music theatre and works for string orchestra and large orchestra. His music has been performed at leading international festivals and concert halls. He has taught composition at Würzburg University of Music between 2011 and 2013 and music theory at Karlsruhe University of Music since 2005. Illés has received numerous awards and prizes, including the Christoph and Stephan Kaske Prize, the Composers Prize of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation, as well as the Schneider-Schott Prize and the Paul Hindemith Prize. Additionally, Illés received fellowships from the German Academy Villa Massimo in Rome, the International Artists Residence Villa Concordia in Bamberg and the New York based Civitella Ranieri Foundation in Umbria.