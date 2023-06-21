Im Alter von fünf Jahren begann Diego Grossmann Unterricht in Klavier, Orgel und Komposition bei Johannes Köhler zu nehmen sowie Tonsatz und Harmonielehre bei Nicolas Huwer. Er setzte seine musikalische Ausbildung in Argentinien fort, wo er einen Abschluss in Anthropologie an der Universität Buenos Aires bekam und anschließend einen Abschluss in Komposition am Conservatorio Superior de Música de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires erwarb. Nach seiner Rückkehr nach Europa setzte er sein Studium der Musik bei Mauricio Kagel und Bojidar Dimov bei den Kölner Kursen für Neue Musik fort und besuchte Meisterkurse bei Harrison Birtwistle am Londoner King‘s College.

At the age of five, Diego Grossmann began studying piano, organ, and composition under Johannes Köhler, as well as solfege and harmony with Nicolas Huwer. He continued his musical training in Argentina, where he earned his degree in Anthropology at the Universidad de Buenos Aires and later completed a second Bachelor’s degree in Composition at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. After his return to Europe, he furthered his musical studies with Mauricio Kagel and Bojidar Dimov at the Kölner Kurse für Neue Musik and attended extended master classes with Harrison Birtwistle at The King’s College in London.