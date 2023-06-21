The Meandering Orchestra

16-18 October



No less than three concerts at this year's Donaueschinger Musiktage will feature the SWR Symphony Orchestra of Baden-Baden and Freiburg. While the final concert on Sunday will consist of a conventional 'number programme' with brand new compositions by Salvatore Sciarrino, Beat Furrer and Rolf Riehm, the other two events will see the orchestra exploring new forms of interaction between composer, performer and listener.

With his four-hour orchestral environment, Mathias Spahlinger will present a musical concept piece in which particular models of musical communication – which he has confronted repeatedly since 1968 – are developed. While this work is an orchestral installation that probes the autonomous sound space as a palpable phenomenon, Manos Tsangaris ventures beyond the purely musical and aesthetic realm in his scenic orchestral project, attempting to engage with the social constellation of the orchestral apparatus. The events, whose dramaturgy will revolve around the interconnection of two contrasting forms of material, will move simultaneously through different locations in the city over two concert days, with orchestral musicians acting as performers, actors, singers, automatists, amateurs and specialists. The orchestra will function here as a social-theatrical-musical instrument meandering through the festival city.

In addition, the festival will be hosting the two most important electronic studios in the world: IRCAM from Paris will join forces with the Belgian Ictus Ensemble to premiere works by Franck Bedrossian and Raphaël Cendo, and the Freiburg Experimental Studio of the SWR will collaborate with musikFabrik NRW; this concert will feature world premieres by Dai Fujikura, Jay Schwartz and Christopher Moore. Lovers of sound art can look forward to a larger number of events this year than in the last years.

The detailed programme will be printed at the end of June; ticket sales will begin in July 2009.