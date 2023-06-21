geboren 1957 in Aix-en-Provence. Auf den ersten Blick diskret, kultiviert Christine Wodrascka aber Paradoxe und Extreme. Konstant erweitert sie die Grenzen des Klaviers vom Solo- zum Orchesterinstrument, in Duos und Trios. Durch die ständige Auseinandersetzung mit den Möglichkeiten ihres Instruments hat sie ihre eigene pianistische Technik entwickelt: ein energetisches Spiel, bestimmt durch das Gefühl der Freiheit, ein hohes Risikobewusstsein und den Sprung ins Unbekannte.

Born 1957 in Aix-en-Provence. Discreet personality at first glance, Christine Wodrascka cultivates paradoxes and extremes. She is constantly pushing further the limits of the piano, from solo to orchestral formation, through duos and trios. Due to her constant desire to explore the possibilities of her instrument, she has developed her own pianistic technique that is based on the instant intention. An energetic play, defined by a sensation of liberty, an appetite for risk and the leap into the unknown.