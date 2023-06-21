modular | no2 – speaking of membranes

Marianthi Papalexandri-Alexandri und Pe Lang



Klangskulptur

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Fr 17–20 Uhr, Sa, 10–20 Uhr, So 10–17 Uhr

Ausstellungseröffnung: Donnerstag 18 Uhr

Ausstellung | Museum Art.Plus

Speaking of membranes ist eine Klangskulptur, die aus mehreren Miniaturlautsprechern besteht und die akustisch von einem Motorsystem aktiviert wird. Ein Nylonfaden ist durch ein Loch im Zentrum der Membran befestigt; das Ende des Nylonfadens ist lose an einem motorbetriebenen Rad angebracht, um Reibung zu erzeugen. Der Klang entsteht durch die Bewegung am Rand des sich drehenden Rades, in dem der Faden durch die Bewegung gerieben wird. Die beiden Oberflächen wechseln zwischen Anhaften und Gleiten, dem Reibungswechsel entsprechend. Die Motorbewegung ist auf die niedrigste Drehgeschwindigkeit begrenzt. Die langsame Drehung des Rades ändert die Spannung des Nylondrahtes und resultiert als Klang (knisternder Impuls) in der Membran der Lautsprecher. Indem die Lautsprecher in Klangkörper umfunktioniert werden, wird es möglich den Klängen der Lautsprecher zu lauschen und nicht solchen, die von ihnen produziert werden.

Papalexandris Arbeiten verbinden Klangkunst, Komposition, bildnerische Objekte und Performance und erkunden die Voraussetzungen, die diese Kunstformen miteinander verbinden. Die präzisen, reinen und in ihren Mitteln äußerst ökonomischen Klangwelten und die optische Erscheinung ihrer Arbeiten befinden sich in ständiger Interaktion. Während der letzten sieben Jahre entwickelte Papalexandri eine Reihe von Werken, die alle auf motorbetriebener Mechanik basieren. Dies erlaubt ihr, musikalische Instrumente, Objekte und architektonische Elemente durch Spannung akustisch anzuregen und sie im Kontext von Komposition, Performance, Klanginstallation und Skulptur zu präsentieren. Besonders fasziniert sie die Idee, die gleichen Materialien und Objekte unter verschie denen Bedingungen zu nutzen und auf welche Art und Weise der Kontext diese Materialien beeinflusst.

Pe Langs Arbeiten sind Bewegungskonstruktionen. Er setzt dabei die Tradition der konstruktivistischen und kinetischen Kunst fort. Die Werke beziehen sich dabei auf Naturkräfte und physikalische Phänomene wie Magnetismus, Spannung und Elektrizität. Seine Skulpturen und Installationen verbinden selbsthergestellte mechanische Systeme mit einer strengen Struktur. In ihren gemeinsamen Arbeiten verbinden beide Künstler Mathematik, Physik und Poesie miteinander. Sie erinnern uns daran, dass die Welt voll überraschender und schöner Dinge ist, die zwar letztlich erklärt sind, aber nicht vollständig auf die Ebene der gesprochenen Sprache heruntergebrochen werden können.

Speaking of membranes is a sound sculpture consisting of several miniature loudspeakers which are acoustically activated by a motor system. A nylon thread is fastened through a hole in the centre of the membrane; the end of the thread is loosely attached to a motor­operated wheel to create friction. The sound results from the movement on the edge of the turning wheel, as the thread is rubbed through the movement. The two surfaces alternate between clinging and gliding, according to the changes in friction. The motors are set to the lowest speed. The slow revolution of the wheel changes the tension of the nylon wire, resulting as sound (crackling impulse) in the loudspeaker membranes. Repurposing the loudspeakers as sounding objects allows us to listen to the sounds from the loudspeakers, not sounds produced by them.

Papalexandri’s works combine sound art, composition, visual objects and performance, and explore the conditions that these art forms have in common. The sound worlds, which are precise, pure and highly economic in their means, and the visual character of her works are in constant interaction. During the last seven years, Papalexandri has developed a series of works based on motor­operated mechanisms. This enables her to acoustically stimulate musical instruments, objects and architectural elements through tension, and to present them in the context of composition, performance, sound installation and sculpture. She is especially fascinated by the idea of using the same materials and objects under different conditions, and the question of how the respective context influences these materials.

Pe Lang’s works are moving constructions. He carries on the tradition of constructivist and kinetic art. Lang’s works apply and take command of the forces of nature and the phenomena of physics: magnetism, friction and electricity. His reliefs, sculptures and installations combine self­made mechanical systems with severe structures. The results are logically surprising, elegant and fascinating works in which each part justifies itself through its relationship with the whole. In their works, both artists combine mathematics, physics and poetry, while reminding us that the world is full of surprising and beautiful things that are ultimately explained but never completely broken down into spoken language.